Sudan: More Military Upgrades, Alliances - More War Ahead

Sudan's army is in the process of purchasing both fighter jets and air defence systems from China and Russia, according to multiple sources. The same sources confirmed that the Sudan Armed Forces [SAF] is considering acquiring the Chinese J-10 fighter jet, the Russian Su-30 and Su-35 fighter jets, as well as advanced air defence systems from both countries to strengthen their aerial capabilities.

Meanwhile, the RSF has shifted its focus toward consolidating control over its territories and establishing a parallel government in collaboration with allied factions, such as the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N). Mohamed al-Taishi, a former Sovereign Council member aligned to the RSF, recently stated that acquiring fighter jets and air defence systems is also a key objective for their proposed parallel authority.

The escalating arms race highlights the growing militarisation of the conflict, dashing any hopes for a negotiated settlement as the war approaches two years in duration.

New army alliances

Sudan's army-controlled defacto Port Sudan government has re-established key international alliances from the Omar al-Bashir era, for political and military support. SAF's decision to reform alliances with countries like Russia, Iran, and China highlights a strategic pivot in the face of mounting challenges. Russia, with its historical ties to Sudan, has increased its military and diplomatic presence, while Iran has long provided support in various forms, reinforcing Sudan's military infrastructure. China, too, has maintained a close relationship, offering both economic and military assistance, with flexible terms that aligned with Sudan's needs.

According to Sudan researcher Mohamed Suliman, these alliances are in reaction to the West's reluctance to pressure the United Arab Emirates [UAE] over its support for the Rapid Support Forces. "This is likely the option that the army will consider, given that the West has favoured its economic interests with the UAE and is hesitant to pressure it into stopping support for the RSF militia," he explained.

Meanwhile, former U.S charge'd'affaires in Khartoum, Alberto Fernandez, believes the army's decision to re-establish these alliances is primarily driven by its objective to secure victory in the war. "SAF pivoted because it wanted to win the war. The U.S and EU are, in Sudan, against war as a general principle--but Russia, China, and Iran are happy to actually provide weapons and other material needed on the battlefield. The U.S and EU did pressure the UAE, but they were not going to actually punish an important country like that," he told Ayin.

Fernandez emphasised that Sudan's conflict is shifting in the army's favour due to its new foreign alliances, along with its use of militias and Darfur rebel groups like Minni Minnawi's forces.

"While I think that the army will not 'win' outright--meaning full control over all of Sudan--it can push RSF into becoming another Western Sudan rebel group, similar to the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLA-Abdul Wahid)," he explained. "The RSF could end up confined to the wilderness and broader areas, remaining a danger and a nuisance but not a real threat to the state."

The army's new alliances were further confirmed months ago by General Yassir al-Atta, assistant of the commander-in-chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), during a televised interview. He revealed that there is a growing international alliance backing SAF, with Russia emerging as a key supporter. General al-Atta specifically mentioned that Russia has offered Sudan military assistance in exchange for the establishment of a naval base on the Red Sea. This was also confirmed by the acting foreign minister of the de facto government in Port Sudan, Ali Yusuf.

Suliman warned that this shift could undermine Sudan's broader interests while primarily benefiting the army. "The army will militarily benefit from strengthening its ties with Iran and Russia, but this step will significantly affect Sudan as it will distance it from the west," he explained. "Moreover, if Sudan moves forward with the Russian Naval base, it will make things even worse."

Other alliances

Russia, Iran, and China are not the only actors backing SAF; its alliance extends to regional actors as well, including Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar.

As Ayin revealed two months ago, Egypt has been providing military and intelligence support to SAF, pressuring it to use this backing to reclaim Al-Jazeera State and the capital, Khartoum. With recent military victories, SAF is now on the verge of achieving that goal.

Former Turkish diplomat Mustafa Enes Esen revealed that Turkey has supplied Bayraktar TB2 drones to the army, with the deliveries facilitated through Egypt as part of the ongoing Turkey-Egypt rapprochement. The initial batch of TB2's appeared to have been transferred via the Egyptian Army. Enes also confirmed that Sudanese personnel trained in Egypt are operating these drones.

-Ahmed, an ERR volunteer in Khartoum

Qatar has also been providing significant support to the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF). As Ayin previously confirmed, eight Chinese-made K-8 fighter jets were delivered to SAF, allegedly funded by Qatar. In addition to this, there have been extensive visits by Qatari military and intelligence personnel to Port Sudan, often arriving on private jets belonging to the Qatari Emiri Air Force.

Qatar's support for the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) extends beyond military assistance. Bloomberg reported that Sudan has signed an agreement with Qatar to establish a new gold refinery in the Gulf state, further cementing the growing economic and strategic ties between the two nations.

The race of military upgrades in Sudan, fuelled by foreign support for both warring parties, promises a prolonged conflict that continues to tear the country apart.

"If Sudan's army gave even a fraction of its military budget to its people instead of weapons, we would not be suffering as severely as we do today," said Ahmed*, a volunteer working in a community kitchen within the capital, told Ayin.

