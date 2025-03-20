Benin: Bénin Web TV Suspended for Reporting On Media Regulator's Budget

Dakar — The Committee to Protect Journalists calls on Benin's regulatory High Authority for Audiovisual and Communication (HAAC) to reverse its suspension of the privately owned news site Bénin Web TV for reporting on alleged inconsistencies in the media regulator's budget.

In its March 12 decision, the HAAC also withdrew Benin Web TV director Paul Arnaud Deguenon's press card over his outlet's January 21 and 23 reporting that said the HAAC presented "erroneous" figures to parliament's budget committee and its president demanded a new official car.

"The media regulator should allow Bénin Web TV and journalist Paul Arnaud Deguenon to resume reporting," said Moussa Ngom, CPJ's Francophone Africa representative. "Benin's High Authority for Audiovisual and Communication should respect journalists' right to question the management of public funds, instead of punishing Bénin Web TV for scrutinizing the regulator's finances."

Deguenon attended a public hearing at HAAC's offices on March 11 where he was ordered to publish an apology as the regulator said the journalist failed to provide evidence to support his outlet's allegations.

In response, Bénin Web TV said that its journalism was based on facts and precise terms, with no desire to harm the HAAC. The media outlet published three letters from the HAAC and Deguenon's responses, explaining that its reporting was based on the HAAC's own 2025 budget presentation and public statement.

In its decision, the HAAC said that "Deguenon reoffended on the same day in his baseless accusations" and had "sharply attacked" the regulator.

The HAAC's indefinite suspension of Benin Web TV appears to contravene its 2023 authorizationof the outlet's operations, which specifies that suspensions for noncompliance with a formal regulatory notice may not exceed one month.

In January, the HAAC suspended six outlets and withdrew a press card for one of the outlet's journalists, accusing them of publishing false allegations, without specifying, and of running unauthorized websites. The HAAC has not reversed the order.

CPJ's calls to the HAAC to request comment were not answered.