Nigeria: Death Toll Rises to 56 As Meningitis Ravages Kebbi

19 March 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government on Wednesday confirmed an outbreak of meningitis in the state, with 56 reported deaths so far.

Speaking at a press conference in Birnin Kebbi, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Shehu Nuhu Koko, revealed that out of 17 samples sent to the National Laboratory Reference Center in Abuja, five returned positive, confirming the outbreak.

Dr. Koko, alongside representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and other healthcare partners, said that a rapid response mechanism has been activated to contain the spread of the disease.

Measures include the donation of vaccines from the federal government, provision of drugs by healthcare partners, and the establishment of isolation centers in affected local governments.

"We have opened isolation centers and equipped general hospitals in the affected towns with vaccines and treatment drugs," he stated.

In response to the outbreak, the Kebbi State Government, under Governor Nasir Idris, has released ₦30 million for drug procurement, surveillance, and allowances for healthcare workers at treatment centers.

Dr. Koko urged relatives of patients to avoid isolation centers to prevent further spread.

"Regrettably, the death toll has risen from 26 to 56. Without the swift intervention of the state government and our partners, the numbers could have been much higher," he said.

So far, Kebbi State has recorded 653 suspected cases of meningitis. Of the 17 samples sent for confirmation, five tested negative, while another five were positive, leading to the outbreak across four local government areas.

