Nigeria: Reyenieju Faults Atiku's Attack On Tinubu's Action in Rivers

Former three-term member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Daniel Reyenieju has faulted the recent remarks made by Atiku Abubakar concerning President Bola Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Reyenieju characterized Abubakar's comments as not only misguided but also dangerously out of touch with the serious challenges facing governance.

"Abubakar's refusal to acknowledge the courageous and necessary decision made to restore order and stability reveals his intention to play petty political games at the expense of the state's well-being," Reyenieju asserted. "This undermines the essential measures required for the safety and security of the people of Rivers."

He further declared that President Tinubu's proclamation should be seen as a decisive and commendable action to protect the citizens from escalating chaos and potential disgrace, especially in light of the impeachment threats confronting Governor Fubara.

"By prioritizing the security and integrity of the state, the President has unequivocally demonstrated his commitment to safeguarding democracy and ensuring that political interests do not undermine the welfare of the citizens," Reyenieju emphasized.

Reyenieju insisted that it is critical to recognize the federal government's intervention as a vital response to rampant unrest, rather than an act of political manipulation .

"Nigeria should be profoundly grateful to President Tinubu for his bold leadership in averting further turmoil instead of allowing the situation to spiral into a catastrophic failure due to political maneuvering," he stated with conviction.

Reyenieju called on all Nigerians to rally together in unwavering support of actions that prioritize peace and stability over divisive and destructive politics.

"We must focus on constructive solutions that uphold the rule of law and protect the interests of all Nigerians, rejecting any attempts to exploit our challenges for political gain."