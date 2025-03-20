Nigeria: No Shortages of HIV Drugs in Nigeria - Naca DG

This is in response to concerns raised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that Nigeria and seven other countries could face shortages of life-saving HIV medication due to the United States' pause on foreign aid

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has reassured Nigerians, particularly Persons Living With HIV (PLWHIV), that the country has a steady supply of antiretroviral drugs and that HIV treatment services remain uninterrupted.

This is in response to concerns raised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that Nigeria and seven other countries could face shortages of life-saving HIV medication due to the United States' pause on foreign aid.

The Director-General of NACA, Temitope Ilori, in a statement issued on Wednesday, noted that the federal government has taken proactive measures to prevent any disruption in HIV treatment services.

Ms Ilori emphasised that the government has recently made some key financial commitments to cushion the impact of the US government's aid pause and close the immediate funding gap.

"The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved $1.07 Billion to finance the healthcare sector reforms under the Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity (HOPE) programme, and also approved N4.8 billion for HIV treatment, while the Nigerian Senate also recently allocated an additional N300 billion to the health sector in the 2025 budget," she said.

"These allocations are part of the government's efforts to cushion the impact of the US government's aid pause and close the immediate funding gap."

The government has also earmarked N700 billion to combat HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria while also enhancing immunisation efforts nationwide.

Ms Ilori noted that these financial commitments are also part of a broader strategy to strengthen Nigeria's health system, ensuring that essential services such as HIV treatment, testing, and prevention remain uninterrupted.

"We want to assure Nigerians, particularly those living with HIV, that there is no shortage of drugs and consumables and no immediate stop of services for HIV treatment, testing, and prevention in Nigeria," she said.

She said all treatment centres and pharmacies will continue to have sufficient antiretroviral drugs, ensuring uninterrupted access to care.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health AIDS By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

WHO's warning

The WHO had warned that disruptions caused by the US foreign aid suspension could reverse two decades of progress in the global fight against HIV, potentially leading to over 10 million new HIV infections and three million related deaths globally.

The global health body also warned that countries such as Haiti, Kenya, Lesotho, South Sudan, Burkina Faso, Mali, Nigeria, and Ukraine could face HIV drug shortages.

PEPFAR, the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, which has funded HIV treatment for millions worldwide--including in Nigeria--faced temporary funding suspension following an executive order issued by President Donald Trump in January.

About two million Nigerians are currently living with HIV, with many of them benefitting from PEPFAR.

As one of the countries with the highest HIV burden globally, Nigeria relies heavily on programmes such as PEPFAR for access to life-saving medications and healthcare infrastructure support.

Over the years, PEPFAR has contributed over $6 billion to support Nigeria's national HIV/AIDS response.

Closing the gap

While acknowledging the US government's and its partners' significant contributions over the past two decades, Ms Ilori said Nigeria views this funding gap as an opportunity to take ownership of its HIV response and strengthen local solutions.

She added that this is a crucial moment for the country to mobilise resources and ensure the sustainability of its HIV programme.

She reaffirmed NACA's commitment to achieving HIV epidemic control in Nigeria and encouraged the public to rely on credible sources for updates regarding the country's HIV response.