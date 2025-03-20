Zimbabwe: No One Can Fire Me From Zanu-PF - Geza Dismisses Expulsion From Ruling Party

OUTSPOKEN war veteran Blessed Geza has rubbished his expulsion from the ruling ZANU PF party, insisting that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his allies should instead leave.

Zanu PF expelled Geza, who was a Central Committee member earlier this month, after he publicly opposed the extension of Mnangagwa's term beyond the constitutionally mandated two terms, which end in 2028.

In an online address on Tuesday, Geza said Mnangagwa and ZANU PF supporters pushing for the '2030 agenda' are the ones who should leave the party.

"I have read newspaper articles where Patrick Chinamasa announced that I have been fired from ZANU PF. That is bullshit. Zanu PF is a product of ZIPRA and ZANLA forces, that is our baby.

"No one can fire me. Instead, I have fired Mnangagwa and his 2030s from ZANU PF. What is left is for them to leave the party."

Geza dismissed his expulsion, saying it was from a version of Zanu PF that he does not recognize.

He further condemned Mnangagwa's administration for worsening the country's economic crisis, warning that future generations would not forgive inaction.

"They are talking about their own chiZANU PF, which I have nothing to do with.

"But the true ZANU PF knows that I expelled them, so they cannot fire me from a bogus organization that I don't belong to. That is why I ordered Mnangagwa to leave.

"The situation in our country has become increasingly depressing. We cannot continue to live under economic bondage. Our grandchildren will never forgive us if we don't condemn these charlatans," Geza added.

The war veteran also reiterated calls for Mnangagwa to resign immediately over misgovernance.