Zimbabwe: We Will Not Let You Turn Zimbabwe Into a Shell - Geza Warns Tagwirei

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's ally, Kudakwashe Tagwirei, has come under fire from war veterans, with Blessed "Bombshell" Geza accusing him of monopolising key sectors of the economy for corrupt activities.

The controversial businessman has not been spared in the internal battles within the ruling party, as he faces allegations of using his proximity to Mnangagwa to entrench corruption by acquiring key government projects.

Geza warned Tagwirei that the war veterans are coming for him, accusing him of collaborating with the government to run down the country.

"Tagwirei, we are warning you, together with your colleagues. We did not go to war so that you could monopolise corrupt contracts. We are going to deal with you decisively--mark my words--and thoroughly. By the time Mnangagwa leaves power, Zimbabwe will be a shell, and this is totally unacceptable. We cannot accept that," said Geza.

Tagwirei, through his proxies, has been securing government contracts. He won a multimillion-dollar deal to construct the Mbudzi Interchange flyover. He has also expanded his business interests into mining and has a near-monopoly in the fuel sector.

Additionally, Tagwirei has been spearheading the Command Agriculture programme and is currently the chairperson of the Land Tenure Implementation Committee.

The business mogul's company, Sakunda Holdings, was implicated in the disappearance of $3 billion from the Ministry of Agriculture between 2017 and 2018.

As a result, Tagwirei was sanctioned by the United States of America, which accused him of assisting senior government officials in corruption.

Geza stated that corruption has become rampant under Mnangagwa's administration due to cronyism.

"Corruption in Mnangagwa's government has become a cancer in this country. Mnangagwa has continued to deploy his cronies to milk this country dry.

"We fought for economic emancipation and the equitable distribution of resources. But, on the contrary, Mnangagwa is stopping at nothing to take everything away from the country," said Geza.