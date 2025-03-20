Nigeria: Group Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plan to Use Fake Constituents to Recall Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan From Senate

19 March 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

A group, Action Collective, has raised the alarm over what it called a desperate plan to compile fictitious names of constituents in Kogi Central senatorial district of Kogi State purportedly seeking for the recall of the lawmaker representing the zone in the Senate, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The Kogi Central-based pressure group, which made the revelation public on Wednesday, said it uncovered the alleged plan.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is presently serving a six-month suspension slammed on her over alleged misconduct and disregard for Senate rules.

Prior to the Senate suspension, the Kogi Central Senator had also accused the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, of sexual harassment and frustration of her legislative efforts to represent her constituents.

In a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, signed by its coordinator, Dr. Onimisi Ibrahim, the group said intelligence also revealed that allies of those fighting Senator Natasha in the Nigerian Senate were behind the plot to carry the fake recall exercise.

According to the group, findings revealed that the latest move was considered by Senator Natasha's traducers as 'nailing the coffin' to prevent her from seeking justice which she is currently pursuing both in Nigeria and from the international community.

"We gathered reliably that a former governor in Kogi state has been contacted to carry out this evil plan. We also have an information that some ally INEC staff have also been recruited to commence the recall of Senator Natasha.

"This project which is said to gulped over two million dollars, will involve the recruitment of faceless persons from the various local government areas in Kogi State who would be paid to append false signatures on the purported recall paper," the group alleged.

The statement also alleged that some highly placed staff of INEC have been paid huge sums of money to carry out and endorse the plan, adding, "that is why it is important to alert the public especially the civil society and Human Rights Activists including the Media, who are the watchdog of the society as well as the security agencies to remain vigilant and subject such documents regarding the planned recall to proper scrutining. A stitch in time saves nine!."

