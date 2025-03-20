Nigeria: Rivers Community Counters Claims of Fresh Pipeline Explosion

19 March 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Residents of Bonny Local Government Area in Rivers have dismissed reports of a fresh pipeline explosion, confirming that no such incident occurred.

On Wednesday, viral reports claimed that militants had attacked two oil facilities in the area, which further heightened security concerns.

However, residents of Iloamatoru community, the purported site of the alleged explosion, refuted the claims, describing them as the work of mischief makers attempting to exploit the political crises in the state.

Chief Wari-Alabo Pollyn, Head of the Pollyn Chieftaincy House of Bonny Kingdom, stated that no explosion had taken place recently in the area.

"We are here in the community, and nothing of such happened - at least not to my knowledge," he confirmed.

Similarly, Daniel Pollyn, a former Chairman of the Iloamatoru Security Surveillance Committee, also denied any pipeline attack in the area.

According to him, the community remains peaceful and does not tolerate violence.

"I can confirm that no such incident has occurred here. No flow station or oil facility is on fire or has exploded, as falsely reported," he added.

Efforts to reach SP Grace Iringe-Koko, spokesperson for the Police Command in Rivers, for confirmation were unsuccessful, as she did not respond to calls or messages. (NAN)

