Nigeria Warns Residents of Meningitis Outbreak Amidst Intense Heat

NiMet listed the states most vulnerable to an outbreak of meningitis.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned about a potential Meningococcal meningitis outbreak in Northern Nigeria, citing worsening weather conditions as a major risk factor.

In its Meningitis Watch issued on Wednesday, NiMet stated that dust particles in suspension, coupled with high heat and humidity, are expected to increase over the next three days.

Although residents have complained about intense heat across Nigeria, NiMet warned that the situation is more dire in the northern part of the country, which is on average hotter than the southern part.

The agency explained that the weather conditions "have increased the prospects of the outbreak of Meningococcal meningitis over the northern part of the country."

According to NiMet, the states most vulnerable to an outbreak include Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Yobe, Gombe, Adamawa, and Borno.

It warned the most vulnerable groups include infants, young children, the aged, those with weak immune systems and people with head injuries.

Outbreak in Kebbi

PREMIUM TIMES reports that NiMet's warning comes amid a rising outbreak of Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) in Kebbi State, where the death toll has now reached 55.

The outbreak has affected Aliero, Gwandu, and Jega local government areas of the state.

The Kebbi State Commissioner for Health, Yunusa Musa-Ismaila, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Shehu Nuhu-Koko, disclosed the death toll at a press briefing in Birnin Kebbi.

The outbreak, which initially recorded 26 deaths, has escalated sharply, raising concerns among health officials.

On Tuesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) announced plans to deploy a rapid response team to contain the outbreak.

About Meningitis, prevention

According to NCDC, meningitis is an inflammation of the meninges, a thin layer of the connective tissue that covers the brain and the spinal cord.

This inflammation can be caused by infection with organisms like bacteria, viruses, parasites, or fungi. Injuries and certain drugs can also cause such inflammation.

On transmission, NCDC said meningitis is transmitted from direct person-to-person contact, including droplets from the nose and throat of infected persons; and close and prolonged contact with an infected individual.

"CSM initially presents as fever, headache, nausea and vomiting, photophobia (pain on looking at bright lights), neck stiffness, and altered conscious levels. It may be more difficult to observe these signs in younger children, but irritability, poor feeding, and inactivity are common," NCDC noted.

To reduce the risk of infection, NiMet has advised residents to get vaccinated, maintain good hygiene by washing hands regularly, and avoid close contact with infected individuals.