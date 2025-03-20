Liberia: Reps. Cole, Flomo Get Fresh 30-Session Day Suspension

For Defying Orders

The House of Representatives has suspended Bong County District#3 Representative J. Marvin Cole and Montserrado County District#13 Representative Edward P. Flomo for an additional 30 session days after they defied Plenary's directive to stay away from the Capitol Building.

Their initial suspension, which began on November 19, 2025, ended today, but lawmakers ruled that their actions amounted to disrespecting the body's decision.

Meanwhile, Montserrado County District#15 Representative Abu B. Kamara's suspension has been lifted after being recognized for serving his suspension.

Cole and Flomo now join a growing list of suspended lawmakers, including Cllr. Fonati Koffa, Dixon Seboe, Jacob Debee, Frank Saah Foko Jr, Eugene J.M. Kollie, YekehKolubah, Alex Sunnyboy Noah, Musa Bility, Muka Kamara, Luther Collins, Thomas Goshua, and Rev. Samuel Enders

