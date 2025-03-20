Ghana: Majority Leader Condemns Military Brutality Over Soldier's Death At Bawku

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, has called for an immediate end to ongoing military brutality in Bawku following the killing of a soldier.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament yesterday, he condemned the actions of soldiers who had been beating up residents indiscriminately since last night.

He acknowledged the tragic loss of the soldier and extended his condolences to the bereaved family but insisted that the military's response was excessive and unacceptable.

"I will never condone the killing of anyone, especially a soldier who has left his family to help us establish law and order."

"I urge law enforcement agencies to work with community leaders to investigate and identify the perpetrator," he said.

However, Mr Ayariga criticised the military's retaliatory actions, describing them as an attack on innocent civilians.

According to him, soldiers had been storming homes, markets, and public spaces, assaulting men, women, children, and the elderly.

The majority leader condemned the destruction of personal property, including televisions, fridges, bicycles, and cooking utensils, and described the actions as unwarranted.

"Beating up everybody in town will not bring back the young man we have unfortunately lost. It will only dent the image of the military, which is supposed to protect citizens, not brutalise them," he added.

He urged the military high command to withdraw the troops immediately, emphasising that their actions were counterproductive.

"The person who killed the soldier will not be anywhere near for the military to beat or assault. The people suffering are innocent residents going about their daily activities," he stressed.

He further narrated how soldiers entered homes, dragged people out of their bedrooms, and even assaulted an elderly man, breaking his neck.

"As I speak, I have received images of soldiers beating market women who have no idea what is happening. People are running for their lives. We are pleading with the military to stop this and allow due process to take its course," he stated.

Mr Ayariga reiterated the need for immediate intervention from the government and military leadership to restore peace and protect innocent residents.