Nigeria: Many Die in CNG-Laden Truck Explosion in Abuja

·FG mourns, urges Nigerians to await probe report

Many commuters were roasted alive yesterday evening while about six cars were razed when a truck allegedly laden with Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) exploded at Kugbo Hill, by Karu Bridge, along the Abuja-Keffi Road.

Eye witnesses said the accident occurred about 7.15 pm.

The victims were burned beyond recognition after the truck driver lost control while approaching the bridge there, running into other motorists and leading to a ball of explosion.

The incident, according to the Head of Forecasting Response and Mitigation division of FCT Emergency Management Department (FEMD), Mr Mark Nyam, resulted in a vehicular gridlock that formed as far as AYA Junction in Asokoro.

Besides, it hindered movement of commuters coming from the Abuja city centre to communities in Nyanya, Mararaba and other parts of the country. Many commuters, who were stranded, endured several hours while many resorted to trekking to their destination.

The number of fatalities arising from the explosion could not be determined. Fire fighters from federal and FCT administration were making frantic efforts to douse the inferno at the time of filing this report.

In a statement, Head, Public Affairs, FEMD, Nkechi Isa, said officials of Federal Road Safety Corps and FEMD, National Emergency Management Agency ( NEMA) and other security operatives were at the scene to control vehicular and crowd movement and to rescue the casualties.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (PCNG) Initiative, in a statement said it was deeply saddened by the tragic accident on the Karu Bridge between Kugbo and Nyanya in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

"Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all those affected by this devastating incident. While initial reports suggest the involvement of a Bi-Fueled Petrol Tanker, we urge the public to await the outcome of a thorough investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

"Preliminary accounts indicate a possible brake system failure leading to the explosion of the petrol storage tank, but it is crucial to avoid speculation until all facts are established," the PCNG office stated.

The PCNG initiative remains committed to promoting the safe and sustainable use of CNG as a cleaner energy alternative.

"We will continue to work closely with relevant authorities, including the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Federal Fire Service, and other stakeholders, to ensure that safety standards are upheld and incidents like this are prevented in the future.

"We commend the swift response of the emergency responders, including FEMA, the Nigeria Police Force, and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), who are on the ground working tirelessly to rescue victims and manage the situation," it stated.