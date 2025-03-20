Nigeria: Despite Outrage, Govt Says Fubara Saved From Impeachment, IBAs Sworn in

President Bola Tinubu's declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, have continued to attract opprobrium from many Nigerians, all of whom said he didn't have such powers. However the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice disagrees insisting that the action was constitutional and indeed saved the Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and deputy, Ngozi Odu, from certain impeachment which could have removed them from office for the rest of their elected term. But they only got a six months suspension instead.

But in spite of the controversy that the development has generated, Tinubu yesterday swore in former Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, as Sole Administrator of Rivers State.

The brief ceremony was witnessed by Attorney General of the Federation and Justice Minister, Lateef Fagbemi; the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga and other aides of the President at the State House, Abuja.

Tinubu had in a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday evening declared a state of emergency in Rivers State in order to address the protracted political logjam between Fubara and the Rivers State House of Assembly members, who were fighting a proxy war on behalf of the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, even after the Supreme Court pronouncement.

In proclaiming the six months' emergency rule, Tinubu, who heaped the blame on Fubara, said the state's security situation and political tension necessitated his intervention to forestall a total breakdown of law and order.

Addressing newsmen after he was sworn in, Ibas outlined his immediate priorities for the troubled state.

He acknowledged the challenging circumstances that led to his appointment, saying, "We know the circumstances that brought us here."

Stressing the need for restoring law and order in the state, he said, "For any meaningful activities to take place in Rivers State, maintaining peace, order, security, and stability is the utmost task."

Ibas pledged to collaborate with stakeholders to achieve these goals, ensuring stability for both the people of Rivers State and Nigeria at large.

"I think for any meaningful activities to take place in Rivers state, that is the utmost task that I have to work together with all other stakeholders to ensure that we bring peace, order and security and stability to the people and government of River State and Nigeria at large," he said.

Ibas, born September 27, 1960, was commissioned as a sub-lieutenant in the Nigerian Navy in 1983 and held various command positions until President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him Chief of Naval Staff from August 2015 to 2021.

After Vice-admiral Ibas retired from service, President Buhari appointed him the Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana between 2021 and 2023.

Nevertheless, Nigerians have continued to condemn Tinubu's unilateral suspension of democracy in Rivers State, with a warning of the dire consequences it portends for the polity in general.

Amaechi: It's Brazen Attempt at Power Grab

A former governor of Rivers State, Mr Chibuike Amaechi, has described the declaration of emergency rule and suspension of the governor, as a brazen attempt at power grab, adding that the president has by his action, technically truncated democracy in his state.

In a statement, yesterday, Amaechi who is the immediate past Minister of Transportation, noted that a democratically elected governor could not be removed from office by a proclamation of the president.

He stated that the suspension was a dangerous affront on Nigeria's Constitution and democracy.

The statement read: "Unequivocally, I condemn the rather brazen and unilaterally reckless suspension and removal of the Governor of Rivers State, the Deputy Governor of Rivers State and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"With this singular move, Mr. President has technically suspended and truncated democracy in Rivers State. This clearly violates our Constitution, the same Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that Mr. President swore to uphold.

"Section 188 of the Nigeria Constitution, clearly stipulates how a State Governor can be removed from office. And it does not include a fiat declaration, decree or promulgation by Mr. President. Therefore, he cannot appropriate such powers to himself.

"A democratically elected State Governor cannot be removed from office by a proclamation of Mr. President. The suspension of two key democratically elected arms of Government in Rivers State by Mr. President evidently violates our Constitution, even within the scope and interpretation of Section 305 that the President cited in his broadcast.

"The unlawful suspension of elected democratic institutions in my dear Rivers State points to a brazen attempt at power grab in the State by forces and persons who do not have such Constitutional powers.

"The unfolding events in Rivers State in the past months, point to a clear orchestrated plot by some persons to unconstitutionally perpetuate and impose themselves on the people.

"At this inauspicious moment in our nation's trajectory, all people of goodwill and conscience should rise to oppose this audacious violation of our Constitution and rape of our democracy. Mr President must be made to know and understand in unmistakable terms that this illegality cannot stand.

"Politicians across divides should speak up; rise to halt our nation's descent into totalitarianism. State Governors and legislators should speak up now. I urge the National Assembly to reject this illegality.

"As a former State Governor and Chairman of Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF), I am not unaware of the role elected Governors in the country can play to halt this descent and reverse the unlawful actions of Mr. President. I commend the Governors that have spoken against the unlawful suspension," Amaechi added.

Falana: Tinubu Lacks Power to Remove Gov

Renowned human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has condemned Tinubu's suspension of Fubara, Odu, and all elected members of the State House of Assembly for six months, calling it illegal and unconstitutional.

Falana, in a statement, asserted that the move lacked any legal basis in the 320 sections of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Acknowledging that Section 305 empowers the President to take extraordinary measures in cases of public disorder, he stressed that such measures did not include suspending elected officials or dissolving democratic structures.

He said, "Even in a state of emergency, the Constitution does not grant the President the power to remove elected governors or dissolve state assemblies."

Citing Section 45(3) of the Constitution, Falana noted that while the law defines a "period of emergency," it does not permit the suspension of democratic governance.

"A governor's office can only become vacant through death, ill health, resignation, or impeachment. If the governor's office becomes vacant, the deputy governor must be sworn in as the new governor.

"If both offices are vacant, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly becomes Acting Governor for three months before a new election is held."

Falana dismissed the argument that a dysfunctional State Assembly justifies dissolving democratic structures, citing Section 11(4) of the Constitution, which allows the National Assembly to legislate in such situations--but not to remove the governor or deputy governor.

He also referenced historical precedents saying "2004 and2006, President Olusegun Obasanjo imposed emergency rule in Plateau and Ekiti States, but the Supreme Court refused to rule on dissolving elected structures.

"2013: During a state of emergency in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe, President Goodluck Jonathan resisted pressure to remove governors, upholding constitutional principles.

"2021: The Buhari administration considered emergency rule in Anambra but was advised against dissolving democratic structures, a decision President Buhari upheld."

Falana cited the 2024 Supreme Court ruling in Attorney General of the Federation v. Attorney General of Abia State, where the court declared the removal of elected officials and the appointment of sole administrators unconstitutional.

He urged Tinubu to reinstate Fubara, Deputy Governor Odu, and all elected officials in Rivers State immediately.

Falana further called on the President to follow constitutional processes in addressing security concerns, and allow the National Assembly to invoke its powers under Section 11(4) to ensure legal governance.

He warned that Nigeria's democracy must not be undermined by unconstitutional actions, cautioning against setting a dangerous precedent that could erode democratic governance across the country.

Daramola: President Protecting Wike's Interests

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Olu Daramola, has said, the constitutional power vested in the president to declare a state of emergency does not extend to the removal or suspension of an elected governor from office.

He said removing a governor through any means not provided in the constitution amounted to a coup against democracy.

According to him, the president should be condemned for this unwarranted assault on constitutional governance.

"It is evident that he is not acting in good faith but rather to protect the interests of his ally, the FCT Minister, who is the chief instigator of the crisis in Rivers State.

"This is a capricious exercise of power--an invidious act of state capture that must be strongly opposed," he added.

Sara-Igbe: Tinubu Should Tell Us Fubara's Sin

A Rivers State elder, Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, has said President Tinubu should explain to Nigerians what Fubara did to deserve suspension.

Speaking with THISDAY, Sara-Igbe said, "Rivers State has been peaceful, no fight, no quarrel, no killing. But what prompted the state of emergency is something I don't understand and that is why I will like Mr President to expatiate further and why did he spare Wike?"

He said the sole administrator Tinubu appointed was already in the news, on social media with Wike, saying, "So what do they want to achieve? We want to know.

"If by any reason President Tinubu felt there is problem in Rivers State and Wike is one of the architects of the problem, why did he spare Wike, his Minister? He is the one igniting fire in the state, at the same time calling for a state of emergency.

"Rivers people will want to know what Siminalayi Fubara committed to deserve the suspension. It is very obvious that this is a pre-planned event. There is no crisis in Rivers State to warrant state of emergency.

"If he say two people are fighting, Wike is still a minister. Why did he not caution Wike or suspend him? Why must he suspend the most peaceful governor we have in the state. Is it because he is not a troublemaker, because he is quiet?"

Obi: Fubara's Removal Unconstitutional, Reckless

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has condemned President Tinubu's unilateral removal of Governor Similaya Fubara, his deputy and assembly, saying it was both unconstitutional and reckless.

In a statement issued on his X handle, he warned that such actions threatened Nigeria's democracy, undermined the rule of law, and set a dangerous precedent for governance.

According to Obi, the decision has plunged the country back into lawlessness, and undoing the democratic progress made over the past 26 years.

He accused the president of displaying a "dangerous willingness to trample on democracy" by bypassing constitutional processes and arbitrarily declaring a state of emergency in Rivers State.

"The declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State is not just reckless - it is a clear attempt to return us to a state of nature and tighten the government's grip on power at all costs.

"The action is a degrading backdoor imposition of martial rule on a key part of the country. Such an approach has serious implications for Nigeria's democracy.

"The decision represents a biased interpretation of Section 305(1) of the 1999 Constitution, which outlines the conditions under which a state of emergency can be declared.

"The provision does not grant the president the power to unilaterally remove a sitting governor, such a move is in direct violation of democratic norms and good governance.

"This decision does not align with democratic principles. Instead, it appears to be a predetermined action serving specific interests rather than the collective good of the people of Rivers State and Nigeria.

"I appeal to the National Assembly and all stakeholders not to allow this to stand, as it only deepens the culture of impunity already threatening our democracy," Obi declared.

APC Chief Alleges Tinubu Fueled Rivers Crisis Through Wike

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka, has condemned President Tinubu's declaration of emergency rule in Rivers, saying the president fueled the crisis in the stat through his Minister for FCT, Nyesom Wike.

"Nigerians and the international community are in the know that the lingering political altercation between Governor Siminalayi Fubara, on one part and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and his bandwagon of moronic Assembly members, on the other part, is a deliberate ploy by the Tinubu administration to capture Rivers State either by hook or crook," he said.

In a statement, Eze said the president's stance in the circumstance reinforced and pointed to his long perceived biased leaning in the whole imbroglio.

"In fact, Mr. President fueled the crisis and pushed the narrative through the FCT Minister and his lackeys in the State Assembly," he said, wondering where Tinubu derived his powers to suspend a democratically elected governor.

"On several occasions, more particularly in 2013, President Goodluck Jonathan declared state of emergency in some terrorist-infested states in the northeast region without removing the governors of those states because he was properly guided to understand that such action is ultra vires his powers and if taken would undermine the basic principles of democracy, escalate the crisis and occasion political unrest.

"The reason preferred by President Tinubu in his emergency rule over Rivers State is a clear pointer that the Nigerian government under Tinubu cares more about oil money than it does about human life.

"Since the President took over power in 2023, Nigerians have died in droves; in hundreds and thousands from terrorist attacks, herdsmen invasions, hunger, and other nefarious acts from non-state actors in different parts of the country to warrant a declaration of state of emergency.

"He never did. But a mere threat to oil facility has prodded the President to act with the swiftness of a magic wand. So, in Nigeria, oil facilities matter more to government than human life."

PDP Governors Say Action Premeditated

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have expressed concern and misgiving over the suspension of democratic rule in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu.

The PDP governors further described the suspension of democratic institutions in Rivers as an ill wind that would blow democratic governance in Nigeria any good.

In a statement by the chairman of the PDP governors, Senator Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state also declared that the suspension of democratic institutions in the state as Premeditated.

According to the PDP governors, "We stand in solidarity with His Excellency, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and the good people of Rivers State at this very difficult and trying moment of the state's political history. There is no other time that our philosophy of 'TOUCH ONE TOUCH ALL' is more apt than now."

The PDP governors further said, "He who goes to the court of equity must go with clean hands. Mr. President, your silence on the active role played by your Minister of the FCT in the Rivers impasse is golden and enabling.

"He has become a law unto himself because he was playing out your script. Now, we know. This is totally unstatesmanlike, biased, and divisive."

Accordingly, the PDP governors said, "We state categorically that this unwarranted but premeditated attack on Rivers State and the Peoples Democratic Party and other opposition parties is today, the greatest threat to democracy in our dear country, Nigeria and it is an ill wind that will blow no one any good.

"It is a dangerous course of action that will not only endanger our hard won democracy, but will exacerbate the crises in the nation, deepen mistrust, elevate security threats, destroy the economy, and our national cohesion and stability," the PDP governors said.

Continuing, the PDP governors said, "The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in its response signed by its President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, has already expressed grave concern about the purported suspension by the President of the Governor of Rivers State, the Deputy Governor, and the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

"The NBA affirmed their commitment to upholding the Constitution, defending democratic governance, and ensuring that the rule of law prevails in Nigeria. In their words, 'A state of emergency is an extraordinary measure that must be invoked strictly within constitutional limits'.

"The removal of elected officials under the pretext of emergency rule is unconstitutional and unacceptable," the PDP governors stressed.

According to Bala Mohammed, "The Forum completely aligns itself with the NBA and promises to subject Section 305 (3) of the Constitution to judicial interpretation. This authoritarian shenanigan is unacceptable and cannot stand.

"Mr President is therefore called upon to listen to wise counsel and the voice of reason, as well as accept that he made grievous mistakes and acted in haste, and reverse this atrocious and retrograde decision before it is too late," the PDP governors stated.

At the same time, the PDP leadership has insisted that the state of emergency imposed on Rivers could not stand as it violated the 1999 constitution as the sovereignty or electoral powers belongs to the people who are the electorate.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC), National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, said directing the military authorities to take over civil governance is a gross abuse of the constitution.

He added that the action of the President was now hurting the people through the imposition of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

"This State of Emergency declaration has ulterior motive, with 2027 at the backgrounds," he said, adding that there was no place in the constitution that the president was handed the powers to suspend a duly elected governor.

"The NWC at its emergency meeting today, March 19th 2025 extensively considered critical issues relating to the attack on democracy by the All Progressives Congress (APC) with particular reference to two critical issues.

"The two issues are the purported suspension of the democratically elected Governor of Rivers, Siminalayi Fubara by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the unwarranted declaration of State of Emergency in Rivers State and the illegal attempt by the APC-administration to revoke the National Secretariat of the PDP.

"Yesterday, we issued a statement rejecting the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State and we stand by it. The Purported suspension of Governor Fubara cannot stand.

"It is unconstitutional, impracticable, invalid and completely out of the question as no provision of the Constitution empowers the President to dismantle a sub-national government or suspend a democratically elected State governor under any situation whatsoever.

"What President Tinubu is attempting to do is to suspend the 1999 Constitution, overturn a democratic government and foist an undemocratic regime in Nigeria in gross violation of Sections 1 (2), 14(2)(a), 180, 217(2)(b) (c) and 305 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended)."

According to Ologunagba, "Section 1 Sub-section 2 provides that, "The Federal Republic of Nigeria shall not be governed, nor shall any person or group of persons take control of the government of Nigeria or any part thereof, except in accordance with the provisions of this Constitution.

"The Constitution does not empower the President to dismantle a tier of government, or appoint a sole administrator to take office as State Governor or to override the duties of the State Assembly under any situation."

NLC, TUC Demand Reversal of Emergency

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), have demanded an immediate reversal of the emergency rule slammed on Rivers State.

In a statement jointly signed by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, and TUC President, Festus Osifo, the two trade union centres condemned Tinubu's emergency rule declaration in Rivers, describing it as "hasty and unconstitutional".

They stated: "This action blatantly violates the provisions of Part II, Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and constitutes an overreach of executive power.

"The purported suspension or removal of the Governor, Deputy Governor, and the State House of Assembly is not only unlawful but a direct assault on democracy," the labour movement said.

While condemning the measure, the Organised Labour said the action set a dangerous precedent, eroding constitutional governance and threatening the autonomy of subnational governments.

"We demand the immediate reversal of this unconstitutional state of emergency in the interest of democracy, economic stability, and the welfare of Nigerian workers. Nigeria's democracy must not be sacrificed on the altar of political expediency.

"No democratic society can thrive where elected leaders are arbitrarily removed at the whims of the President. This reckless move should deeply concern every reasonable governor and citizen who believes in the rule of law.

"We, therefore, call on Mr. President to revoke this unconstitutional declaration in compliance with Section 305(6) of the Constitution, which clearly outlines the legal process for declaring and sustaining a state of emergency."

NLC and TUC cautioned that as the custodian of the nation's executive powers, the president must exercise restraint, respect constitutional limits, and act in a manner that inspires national confidence rather than suspicion.

"Any decision that jeopardises national security, economic stability, and democratic governance must be reconsidered."

It's About Resource Control, Says Ex-lawmaker

A former member House of Representatives, Ogbonna Nwuke, has linked the political crisis between the Rivers State Governor, Sininalayi Fubara, and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to resource control.

He reacted as a guest on a television programme monitored in Abuja, Nwuke described Tinubu's decision to suspend Fubara and declare a state of emergency as "shocking".

He said, "What happened in Rivers State has been a war of resources between the governor and the former governor of Rivers State, who is currently the FCT minister.

"Trouble began by lawmakers, who are loyal to the minister, attempted to impeach the governor. That impeachment attempt has failed but Rivers has never known peace.

"And I must say that Rivers people are shocked by the declaration of a state of emergency in the state. And the pronouncement of the president suggested a one-sided view of all that has transpired in Rivers State."

Emergency Declaration Unconstitutional, Says Situation Room

The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, has condemned the actions of President Bola Tinubu in declaring a state of emergency in Rivers State, removing the duly elected governor and deputy governor from office, and suspending the state parliament for six months.

A statement stated that these actions constituted an egregious assault on Nigeria's constitutional democracy and a dangerous threat to constitutional rule in Nigeria, that must not be allowed to stand.

It added that: "The President's reliance on Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) as a justification for this draconian move is a blatant misinterpretation of the law.

"While the constitution provides for the declaration of a state of emergency under specific and extreme circumstances, it does not grant the president the power to unilaterally sack elected officials or dissolve democratic institutions.

"The removal of a governor and state legislators is a grave violation of the principles of separation of powers and the democratic rights of the people of Rivers State, who freely elected their leaders.

"This is a point underpinned by the judgment of the Supreme Court on the Rivers State issue which was ironically referenced by the president himself in his address last night.

"It is also evident that the political situation in Rivers State does not meet any of the circumstances to be declared as an emergency.

According to the constitution, valid circumstances for such a declaration include war or external aggression, a breakdown of public order and safety, and threats to the government of a state when the governor neglects to act, among others."

Also, Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) has described the declaration of State of Emergency in Rivers as unacceptable, stating that it left much to be desired.

HOMEF in a statement by its Media/Communication Lead, Oilwatch Africa Communications Officer, Kome Odhomor,noted that beside the suspension of two arms of government and the appointment of a military sole administrator being an assault on democracy, the action portends new levels of socioecological challenges not only to Rivers State but to the entire Niger Delta.

The statement stated: "This action also signifies a grave rupturing of democratic principles, the rule of law, and the expressed will of the people.

"Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) strongly rejects the recent declaration of a state of emergency and subsequent military takeover of democratically elected institutions in Rivers State.

"Although the Niger Delta is not a hotbed of insurgency and terrorism, it has been one of the most militarised regions in the country. This militarisation has been entrenched by the need to support oil companies in their colonial extractivist modes with unbridled impunity.

"The history of military rule in Nigeria is particularly underscored by bloodletting and environmental genocide that has left indelible scars in the psyche of the people.

"Plunging any state into military rule with the attendant abridgement of citizens' rights is deeply objectionable. Military might have been continually used to underscore the regrettable pointers from the government that crude oil is more valuable than environmental and human health."

Executive Director of the Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), Dr Nnimmo Bassey, noted that the president's statement was disturbing, one-sided, and unconvincing.

'Call for Emergency Rule in Osun Senseless'

The Osun State Government has decried a statement credited to the APC National scribe, Senator Ajibola Basiru,in which he urged President Tinubu to extend the declaration of a state of emergency to Osun state.

Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, in a statement advised Basiru and his party, the APC, not to throw the peace and tranquility being currently enjoyed in Osun to a turmoil, all in an attempt to take the reigns of governance through the backdoor.

"The government has grounded local government administration despite the Court of Appeal decision and the advice by the Attorney General.

Osun government viewed the call as callous, self centered and unlawful, going by the fact that there's a world of difference between the current political development in Rivers and Osun when placed side by side.

Alimi' s statement made available to the media read: "I have read what the over ambitious and loud mouthed National Secretary of APC, Senator Ajibola Basiru said concerning the need for the declaration of State of Emergency to be extended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as done in Rivers State last night to Osun state.

"While the call, no doubt stems from a demented mind as is the case with Senator Ajibola Basiru is, it will be recalled that the same Basiru had in the not too recent past made a similar call when I engaged him on a national television station on the Yes/No local government chairmen in Osun state.

"It must, however, be emphasised that not only Basiru alone holds this senseless and obnoxious impression but the entire APC cohorts and their members/followers in Osun state, who on a daily basis, are scheming for one mischievous device or the other in order to come through the backdoor to take the reigns of governance in Osun state.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"But by the grace of God and with the support of the people of Osun state for the administration of Ademola Adeleke, all the evil machinations against the people oriented government of Ademola Adeleke will not see the light of the day."

NNPC: No Explosion at PH Refinery

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has refuted reports of an explosion at the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) in Rivers State.

In a statement by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Shonrye, NNPC clarified that what occurred was a flare incident, which had since been fully contained.

It said there was no danger or health hazard to staff, the surrounding communities, or the environment.

The company urged the media and the public to disregard any reports suggesting an explosion at the refinery, as they were entirely false.

"The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has refuted reports of an explosion at the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) in Rivers State. The company clarified that what occurred was a flare incident, which has since been fully contained.

"There is no danger or health hazard to staff, the surrounding communities, or the environment. NNPC Ltd. urges the media and the public to disregard any reports suggesting an explosion at the refinery, as they are entirely false."

Security Arrests One in TNP Explosion

Security agencies in charge of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) have disclosed the arrest of a suspect in connection with an explosion that occurred on the pipeline right of way at Aluu community, Emohua local government area of Rivers State.

The suspect was arrested following credible intelligence from Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Ltd (PINL) covert team operation in Aluu.

An operations staff of PINL, who gave his name simply as Ebikeme, disclosed this to journalists in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

He said, "On Sunday, March 16, 2025, there was a blast on the TNP Pipeline Right of Way in Aluu - Zone 5 and a suspected vandal was found dead at the site of the incident from the effects of the blast.

"Upon further investigation, a suspected vandal was apprehended in connection with the incident. The suspect is currently in custody of the Nigeria Police while further investigation is being carried out to nab other perpetrators in the act."

PAP Cautions Ex-agitators against Being Used as Cannon Fodder

The Presidential Amnesty Programme Administrator has advised ex-agitators under the PAP to conduct themselves responsibly in the wake of the development in Rivers State.

The PAP Office in a statement by the Administrator, Dr Dennis Otuaro, urged all ex-agitators and beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme to resist any attempt and overtures by groups or individuals, no matter how highly placed, to draw them into the current situation in Rivers State.

He said, "I am appealing against engaging in violent activities or making yourselves available for acts capable of throwing the Niger Delta into chaos.

"I am reminding you of your obligations as critical stakeholders as well as ambassadors of peace to maintain and safeguard the region's peace and stability for the safety of the Niger Delta people and their means of livelihoods.

"The PAP Office further wants all ex-agitators to beware that some merchants of violence will like to make political gains out of tensions in Rivers State and use them as cannon fodder to disrupt the peace for their selfish desires. You are urged to shun such temptations.

"The Niger Delta has suffered enough on many fronts over the years, and all ex-agitators should realize this fact and ensure that the region is not plunged into further destabilization due to the developments in Rivers.

"Importantly, I am asking ex-agitators, beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, and the good people of the Niger Delta not to engage in the destruction of oil and gas and other government assets in the region."

Rivers Women Breakdown in Tears

Hundreds of women from the 23 local government areas of Rivers State, who gathered to pray for peace and good governance in the state, broke down in tears yesterday, during their monthly prayer session at the Isaack Boro Park, Port Harcourt.

At the prayer programme hosted by a group, Rivers Women Unite for Sim (RWUS), THISDAY observed a Nollywood actress and an ex-beauty queen, Ibinabo Fiberesima alongside other women weeping for the state over President Bola Tinubu's emergency declaration and the suspension of Fubara.

The women who told journalists at the programme that they were praying for peace and security of the state, said they were expecting God's judgment on all who desired evil for the State

Former Acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Ibim Semenitari, said for the past three days they have been praying for Governor Fubara and God's intervention in the political crisis of the state.

Semenitari, who noted the pains and trials Fubara has passed through in the past months, urged Tinubu to ensure that his decision in the political crisis of the state was not selfish but for the good of Rivers people and Nigeria at large.

"As human beings, we feel disappointed because we want our governor to be able to govern without incumbrances. But having said that, we are also aware that God reigns in the affairs of men. And we believe there is nothing that happens that is without God's knowledge, notice or permission.

"We also believe that the president would like to seek the good of Nigeria and it will be up to him to prove us right or wrong, we would like to believe that his actions are for the best interest of Rivers State and Nigeria," she said.

A veteran Nollywood actress and author, Hilda Dokubo, expressed disappointment that the President would take a hasty decision in suspending Governor Fubara, while Wike, who has been in battle with the governor was allowed to function his duty freely.

According to Dokubo, "We are mothers, the people they would use will be our children. We don't want to mourn any child; we don't want to mourn any husband so it's not fair on us as citizens of this state to watch the leadership of this country want to usurp everything that we stand for, No."

Similarly, a human rights activist, Mrs Ann-Kio Briggs, condemned Tinubu's justification for the emergency declaration, particularly his claim that Fubara failed to brief him or condemn the pipeline explosions.

She stated that Fubara had, on multiple occasions, informed the president of developments in the state.

Briggs said the president's reference to pipeline attacks as a basis for the state emergency was not convincing since pipelines had been vandalised for decades in Niger Delta without such drastic measures being taken.