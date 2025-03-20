Zimbabwe/Benin: World Cup Qualifiers - Zimbabwe Desperate for Win Against Benin

Warriors Vice Captain Marshall Munetsi says the team is desperate for a positive result against Benin if Zimbabwe is to stay afloat in Group C 2026 World Cup Qualifiers campaign.

Zimbabwe will host Benin, Thursday at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa.

Zimbabwe is currently bottom of the group with two points out of four games, while Benin is in second position with the same number of points (7) as log leaders Rwanda and third-place occupiers South Africa.

Knowledge Musona's return to the Warriors fold is a big boost for the team which is still eyeing to record its first win in the campaign and Munetsi believes a defeat will shatter the team's hope.

"Benin have been doing well and they have qualified for AFCON, so it's not a team that we take lightly because they are where they are for a reason and we have to respect them.

"For us its not an easy game but we do have to take it as a final because if we do not pick a positive result tommorow it will then be difficult for us to continue with our campaign," said Munetsi.

The Warriors' World Cup Qualifiers campaign started off in 2023 with former Highlanders coach Baltermir Brito who recorded two draws against Rwanda (0-0) and Nigeria (1-1) as an interim head coach.

This was followed up by two defeats against Lesotho and South Africa last when the team was in the hands of Manica Diamonds coach Jairos Tapera.

Thursday's match will be the first World Cup Qualifier match for Michael Nees who who was appointed last year in July before guiding the Warriors to qualify for the 2025 Morocco AFCON.

"We didnt really start well we had a rebuilding phrase especially in the forst two World Cup qualifying games but i think since our coach Michael Nees came on board , we have really progressed very well and everybody has been really confident.

"So going into the game, Nees and his team have played their role and it's now up to us to deliver on the pitch," added Munetsi.

Zimbabwe's match against Benin will be followed up by a clash against Nigeria five days later at Godswill Akpabio international stadium in Uyo, Nigeria.