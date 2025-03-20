Nigeria: Hundreds Stranded As Petrol Tanker Explodes in Abuja

19 March 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Popoola Ademola

A witness told PREMIUM TIMES that the tanker lost control and went up in flames while speeding towards the Karu Bridge linking Jikwoyi, also a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory.

A petrol tanker has exploded in Karu site, satellite town along Abuja-Keffi Expressway, Abuja.

The incident, which occurred at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday, left vehicles burnt beyond recognition.

Hundreds of people have been stranded on the busy expressway while many others were seen trekking to their various destinations as vehicles could not move because of the heavy traffic.

This newspaper is yet to establish if there were casualties.

Details later...

