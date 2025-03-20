Nigeria: EFCC Arraigns Federal Ministry of Works Officials for Alleged N1.93bn Fraud

19 March 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Emmanuel Agbo

The EFCC said the funds allocated for acquiring land titles for federal roads between March 2019 and July 2020 were misappropriated

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a former Deputy Director of Highways at the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Augustine Olowoniyan, and a surveyor, Sulaiman Muhammed, over the alleged diversion of N1.93 billion meant for land acquisitions.

They were arraigned on Wednesday before a judge, Jude Onwuegbuzie of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Apo, Abuja, on three counts of corruption.

According to the EFCC, the offences contravene section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Allegations

The EFCC said the funds allocated for acquiring land titles for federal roads between March 2019 and July 2020 were misappropriated.

One of the charges states: "That you, Augustine Ojo Olowoniyan, while serving as Deputy Director of Highways and Project Coordinator for land title acquisitions, and you, Suleiman Abdulkadir Muhammed, while serving as a surveyor in the same department, between March 4, 2019, and October 21, 2019, in Abuja, used your positions to confer corrupt advantage upon yourselves by diverting N807.05 million earmarked for federal road land titles."

Both defendants pleaded not guilty.

Bail hearing

EFCC counsel Abba Muhammed, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), urged the judge to fix a date for commencement of trial.

He urged the court to remand the defendants in a correctional facility.

However, defence lawyers J.K. Kolawole and A.S.U. Garba sought a short adjournment to file bail applications, requesting that their clients remained in EFCC custody instead.

Mr Onwuegbuzie adjourned the bail hearing till 3 April and remanded the defendants in the Correctional Centre, Luke, Abuja.

In a related case, the EFCC separately arraigned Mr Olowoniyan on counts, accusing him of diverting N439.5 million in public funds.

One of the charges reads: "That you, Augustine Ojo Olowoniyan, while serving as Deputy Director of Highways and Project Coordinator for land title acquisitions, between March 27, 2019, and December 17, 2019, transferred ₦301.99 million to Chile Ushahemba, a staff member of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, and received ₦19.14 million in cash, which you converted for personal use."

The EFCC stated that the offence constitutes a criminal breach of trust under Section 315 of the Penal Code Law.

Mr Olowoniyan also pleaded not guilty.

Mr Onwuegbuzie adjourned the case till 3 April for the bail hearing.

