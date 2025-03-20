Nigeria: Rainstorm Destroys Ogun School, Kills Student

20 March 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Five other pupils, two teachers, a food vendor, and her seven-month-old child sustained injuries during the tragic incident.

A 14-year-old boy, Timothy Amosun, in Junior Secondary School 3, has died after a rainstorm destroyed Mayigi Community Comprehensive High School in Ilase, Ogun State.

The Ogun government confirmed the incident on Wednesday through a statement by Lekan Adeniran, chief press secretary to Gov. Dapo Abiodun.

The governor sympathised with the victims of the rainstorm, which caused the collapse of the school building in Ipokia Local Government Area of the state.

He described the incident as a rude shock and a painful tragedy for the affected families and the community.

"We pray God grants the family of the deceased the strength to endure this irreplaceable loss," the governor said.

He assured the public that the state government would cover the medical expenses of those injured in the rainstorm.

The governor also directed that victims in critical condition be transferred to specialist hospitals within and outside Ogun for comprehensive medical care.

Additionally, Mr Abiodun instructed the Commissioner for Education to visit the victims' families and assess the damage to facilitate the school's reconstruction.

