Africa: Samaranch, Coe and Coventry Vie for Sport's Most Powerful Position As IOC President

Since 1894 there have only been nine presidents of the International Olympic Committee. On Thursday a 10th will be elected.

Listen to this article 15 min Listen to this article 15 min The names Samaranch and Coe are synonymous with the Olympic Games, for slightly differing reasons, and in Olympia, Greece, on Thursday they will be the two names the sporting world will closely monitor.

Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr and Lord Sebastian Coe are the favourites in a tight race to become the new president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

There are seven candidates on the ballot to succeed Thomas Bach.

The candidates are: international cycling chief David Lappartient, current IOC vice-president Samaranch Jr, World Athletics president Coe, multiple Olympic swimming champion Kirsty Coventry, who is Zimbabwe's sports minister, Prince Feisal al Hussein of Jordan, International Gymnastics Federation head Morinari Watanabe and multimillionaire Johan Eliasch, who heads the International Ski and Snowboard Federation.

It's an impressive lineup, with Coventry aiming to be the first woman to attain the top job at the IOC. The seven-time Olympic swimming medallist could spring a surprise. She is believed to be Bach's preferred candidate.

Favourites

Over the last few months of intense lobbying, Coe and Samaranch appear to be locked in a two-horse race, with Coventry on their heels.

The other candidates all...