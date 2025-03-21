Africa: CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe Congratulates Newly-Elected IOC President Ms. Kirsty Coventry

The Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") President, Dr Patrice Motsepe congratulates newly elected President of the International Olympic Committee ("IOC"), Ms. Kirsty Coventry.

Ms. Coventry, the current Minister of Youth, Art, Sport and Recreation in Zimbabwe, has made history by becoming the first African and the first woman to be elected President of the IOC.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe said: "On behalf of the CAF Member Associations who represent 54 African countries, we would like to express our heartfelt congratulations to Ms. Kirsty Coventry on her election as President of the IOC. Her election as President of the IOC fills us with enormous pride and is also a recognition of her outstanding achievements and embodiment of the philosophy of Olympism. We wish her everything of the very best."

