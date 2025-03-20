Namibia: Military Procession Planned for Thursday Ahead of Independence Day

The ministry of defence has announced a military street procession and equipment display in Windhoek on Thursday. This is in honour of the upcoming 35th independence anniversary, and the inauguration of Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as Namibia's fifth president.

The procession will begin at the intersection of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Road and Independence Avenue at 09h00. It will then proceed to Ausspannplatz, where president Nangolo Mbumba will acknowledge a salutation from the troops.

A joint announcement for the procession by the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) and Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs states: "The public is invited to witness the NDF street procession and equipment display, aimed at projecting military strength and unity."