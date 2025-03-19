Namibia: Traffic Disruptions Expected in Windhoek for Independence Day Celebrations

The police have issued a public notice informing road users of temporary road closures and traffic disruptions in Windhoek ahead of Independence Day celebrations from Thursday to Friday.

According to police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi, the celebrations will be preceded by a military convoy, street procession, and display of the Namibian Defence Force's capabilities, starting at 06h00 at Lüderitz Street at Windhoek West.

Shikwambi says the convoy will proceed through Otjomuise Road before joining A1 Road (formerly known as the Western Bypass), then turn into Sam Nujoma drive.

She says from there, it will continue onto Madikizela Mandela Road, merging onto Independence Avenue. The procession will conclude near Angola House and Agri-Petrol Station.

"A high number of international dignitaries are expected to start arriving from the morning hours on Thursday at both Hosea Kutako International Airport and Eros Airport.

"During these times, road users are advised to be patient or use alternative routes," she says.

Shikwambi says various sections of the road will be temporarily closed and motorists may experience delays due to traffic escorts on routes mentioned above, including on Hosea Kutako Drive.

