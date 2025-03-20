Liberia: Top Canadian Officials Visit Liberia to Explore Investment Opportunities in Renewable Energy and Other Sectors

MONROVIA —

A delegation of senior Canadian government officials has arrived in Liberia for a four-day visit aimed at exploring investment opportunities, particularly in renewable energy and other key sectors.

The delegation consists of Mr. Amadou Kane, Counsellor and Chief of Bilateral Cooperation for Ivory Coast; Ms. Marie Belanger, Team Leader at the Directorate responsible for Canadian and International Partnerships; and Mr. Euloge Camara, Regional Climate Finance Trade Commissioner for Africa, based at the Embassy of Canada in Côte d'Ivoire.

The visit, facilitated by the Office of Liberia Trade & Investment in Canada and Madam Jallahqueena Hawa Konneh, focuses on assessing potential areas for collaboration between the two nations.

During their stay, the Canadian officials have engaged in discussions with top Liberian government officials and various stakeholders to evaluate opportunities for partnerships in human capital development, technological innovation, green energy initiatives, and private sector investment.

At a meeting with the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Sylvester Grigsby, at the Executive Mansion in Monrovia, the Canadian officials highlighted ongoing collaborations between the two countries, noting the importance of strengthening bilateral ties. Mr. Kane emphasized that, although Canada does not have specific bilateral programs in Liberia, the two countries maintain a strong partnership through multiple trading programs and projects, funded by Canada and implemented by various organizations.

"We have a lot of programs and projects in Liberia that are being implemented by organizations but funded by Canada," Mr. Kane explained. "We also fund through general organizations, including the African Development Bank (AfDB). This is a strong partnership between the two countries."

Mr. Euloge Camara, the Chair of the Canadian government office on Regional Climate Finance Trade Commissioner for Africa, noted that Canada has been actively supporting Liberia's climate change efforts since 2021.

Canada has also provided financing for Canadian companies operating in African countries, including Liberia, to expand their businesses and contribute to gender programs, infrastructure development, and climate change mitigation.

"We are here to hear from you and see what we can do together," Mr. Camara stated, stressing that addressing climate change requires a collective effort. He also mentioned the Canadian government's support for a technical program worth $300,000 aimed at building the capacity of private school teachers in Liberia.

Minister Grigsby, in his remarks, reiterated Liberia's commitment to protecting the environment and ensuring affordable and accessible energy for all citizens.

He emphasized that renewable energy remains one of the most promising sectors for investment and development, and the Government of Liberia is eager to work with investors to improve the sector.

"We remain committed to protecting our environment for the benefit of our citizens," Minister Grigsby said. "Renewable energy is one of the best ways to make energy affordable and accessible to all Liberians."

The Canadian delegation will also meet with officials from the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and the National Investment Commission (NIC) to continue discussions on potential investments and collaboration.

This visit follows the Liberia Investment Forum held in Toronto, Canada, last year, where President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and other Liberian government officials highlighted various investment opportunities in mining, sanitation, and infrastructure.

The forum attracted global investors, some of whom have committed to investing in Liberia's key sectors.

Through this visit, both governments aim to strengthen the partnership between Liberia and Canada, focusing on sustainable development, renewable energy, and fostering economic growth in Liberia.