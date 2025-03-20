Liberia, World Bank Set to Unveil $30m Governance and Accountability Overhaul

Monrovia — In a bid to modernize governance and strengthen accountability, the Government of Liberia (GOL) and the World Bank are gearing up to launch the Governance Reform and Accountability Transformation (GREAT) Project this Thursday, March 20, 2025, at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Monrovia.

The ambitious $30 million initiative, funded by the World Bank's International Development Association (IDA), aims to revolutionize Liberia's public sector by expanding digital services, enhancing tax collection, and reinforcing transparency within key institutions.

A statement from the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning on Wednesday, March 19, described the project as a game-changer that will integrate technology-driven solutions and institutional reforms to boost efficiency and service delivery.

Approved on June 12, 2024, the GREAT Project is set to run until November 30, 2030, targeting key government entities, including:

Ministry of Post and Telecommunications (MoPT)

Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA)

Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA)

National Identification Registry (NIR)

General Auditing Commission (GAC)

Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC)

Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC)

"This landmark initiative represents a bold step toward transforming governance, curbing corruption, and ensuring more efficient public services for all Liberians," the statement read.