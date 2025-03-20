Liberia: Krutown Residents Condemn Opposition, Religious Leaders, and CSOs for Silence Amid Legislative Crisis

Bushrod Island — Residents of the Borough of Krutown have strongly criticized opposition political parties, religious leaders, and civil society organizations (CSOs) for failing to take decisive action amid the ongoing legislative crisis in the House of Representatives. They described this inaction as an insult to the legacy of political activists who fought for Liberia's multi-party democracy.

During a mass gathering on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, hundreds of Krutown residents condemned opposition parties, including the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), Alternative National Congress (ANC), and National Patriotic Party (NPP), for their lack of response to what they called undemocratic actions in the Legislature.

Their concerns stem from the protracted conflict in the House of Representatives, where lawmakers remain deeply divided. One faction, the "Rule of Law Caucus," supports embattled Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, while the "Majority Members of the House" claim to have legally replaced him with Representative Richard Nagbe Koon of Montserrado County District #11. Since his controversial election, Koon has been referred to as the "Majority Bloc Speaker," while Koffa remains the "Embattled Speaker."

Criticism of the CDC and Opposition Parties

The Borough residents specifically rebuked the former ruling CDC for failing to act decisively despite its historic support base in New Kru Town.

"The CDC must step up as the main opposition party," the residents urged. "We call on Ambassador George Manneh Weah and other opposition leaders to take firm action against this power grab and uphold the rule of law."

They warned that the opposition's lukewarm response, particularly in light of the unconstitutional suspension of lawmakers, risks eroding public confidence.

"If the opposition remains passive, it will no longer be seen as an alternative to bad governance but as an accomplice to it," they stated.

Condemnation of the Judiciary and Civil Society

The residents also criticized the Supreme Court, accusing it of issuing ambiguous rulings that have deepened the constitutional impasse.

"The court has a sacred duty to uphold the rule of law," they stressed. "Its previous ruling declared the Majority Bloc's actions illegal, yet the crisis persists due to unclear judicial guidance. We demand an explicit and unambiguous decision to restore order in the House."

Similarly, they condemned civil society groups for their silence, arguing that organizations once at the forefront of Liberia's democratic struggles are now inactive while bad governance takes root.

Religious Leaders Urged to Speak Out

The residents also called out religious leaders, who they say have historically been champions of justice but have remained silent amid the legislative turmoil.

"Their silence suggests tacit approval of these unconstitutional actions, eroding public trust," they warned. "It is time for religious leaders to reclaim their prophetic voice and speak against these injustices."

Appeal to International Partners

The citizens urged Liberia's international partners to avoid premature engagement with the "so-called Majority Bloc" and its "purported Speaker."

"Any endorsement of this unconstitutional group risks legitimizing an illegitimate leadership," they cautioned. "All stakeholders must await the Supreme Court's final ruling before taking action."

Warning to the Executive Branch

Additionally, the residents warned the Executive Branch against interfering in legislative affairs.

"The Office of the President must respect constitutional boundaries and allow the Legislature to function independently," they emphasized. "Any attempt to interfere will be met with strong resistance from the people."

Commitment to Protecting Democracy

As a historical hub of political activism, the Borough of Krutown vowed to remain committed to protecting Liberia's democracy. The residents announced plans to mobilize other communities and strategize against any attempts to undermine democratic principles.

"We remind all political actors, civil society, the religious community, and our international partners that democracy is not a privilege but a right, earned through blood, sweat, and sacrifice," they stated.

They concluded with a firm declaration: "We will not stand idly by while our nation's democratic gains are eroded by greed, manipulation, and unconstitutional power grabs."