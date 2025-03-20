Liberia: Wash Boss Decries 'Public Humiliation' After Police Escort to Corruption Probe

Monrovia — The head of Liberia's National Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Commission, George Yarngo, is fuming over what he calls a public humiliation--being forcibly escorted by police to the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) for questioning over alleged financial mismanagement. The dramatic scene, he argues, unfairly painted him as guilty before any investigation had even begun.

Speaking to reporters after his appearance at the LACC on Wednesday, Yarngo expressed outrage over the involvement of Liberia National Police officers in his escort, arguing that the spectacle cast an unfair perception of guilt before any investigation had been concluded.

"I find the entire manner in which I was taken in as appalling and unfair," Yarngo lamented. "The public is now left with an impression that I am already guilty of something I know nothing about."

Yarngo dismissed the allegations as baseless and misleading, maintaining his innocence and insisting that he had no knowledge of any financial impropriety.

The LACC, in an official letter of invitation addressed to Yarngo, cited concerns over the disbursement of USD 20,000 for generator fuel between January and June 2024, funds it alleges were not used for their intended purpose. Additionally, the anti-graft body flagged an unaccounted USD 6,000 reportedly allocated for generator maintenance and repair. Further scrutiny was placed on the disbursement of USD 30,000 for cleaning supplies and fumigation services, with investigators questioning the absence of evidence proving the services were ever rendered.

Yarngo, however, insisted that he had previously communicated with the LACC to request a deferment of his appearance due to his engagement in preparations for the upcoming World Water Week commemoration.

"I informed the Commission about my prior commitments and asked for a rescheduled date. Yet, instead of a professional engagement, I was forcibly escorted in a manner that undermines both my office and my integrity," he said.

Despite what he termed an "ordeal," Yarngo reaffirmed his full cooperation with the investigation and called for a comprehensive audit of the WASH Commission.

"I have absolutely nothing to hide. My hands are clean, and I remain committed to transparency and accountability," he stated. "I welcome an audit of the institution so the truth can be established and public trust restored."

Yarngo vowed to clear his name and safeguard the integrity of the WASH Commission amid the ongoing probe.