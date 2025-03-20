Liberia: U.S.$30m Governance Reform Project Set for Launch in Liberia

The Government of Liberia, in collaboration with the World Bank and key stakeholders, is set to officially launch the Governance Reform and Accountability Transformation (GREAT) Project on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Monrovia.

The US$30 million initiative, funded by the International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank, is designed to enhance governance, strengthen institutional capacity, and improve service delivery across critical government sectors. The GREAT Project aims to expand access to digital public services, improve tax revenue collection, and reinforce transparency and accountability within key government institutions.

By leveraging technology and implementing institutional reforms, the project seeks to modernize public administration and enhance government efficiency, ultimately benefiting all Liberians. The initiative underscores the government's commitment to fostering an efficient, transparent, and accountable governance system.

Approved on June 12, 2024, the GREAT Project will be implemented until November 30, 2030. Key government institutions set to benefit from the project include the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications (MoPT), Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), National Identification Registry (NIR), General Auditing Commission (GAC), Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC), and Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), among others.

This landmark initiative represents a significant step toward improving governance and delivering better public services to the Liberian people. As the country moves toward a more digitized and transparent system, the GREAT Project is expected to play a pivotal role in fostering sustainable development and economic growth.