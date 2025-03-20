Liberia: Top Canadian Govt Officials Visit to Explore Investment Opportunities

A delegation of three senior officials from the Canadian government is in the country to explore potential investment opportunities, particularly in renewable energy and related sectors. The visit, facilitated by the Office of Liberia Trade & Investment in Canada, aimed to engage with Liberian authorities and stakeholders to discuss potential collaborations.

The delegation comprises Mr. Amadou Kane, Counsellor and Chief of Bilateral Cooperation for Ivory Coast; Ms. Marie Belanger, Team Leader at the Directorate responsible for Canadian and International Partnerships; and Mr. Euloge Camara, Regional Climate Finance Trade Commissioner for Africa, based at the Embassy of Canada in Côte d'Ivoire.

Discussions took place on various topics, including bilateral relations, trade, technological innovation, green energy initiatives, and private sector investment. During meetings with key figures in the Liberian government, the Canadian officials emphasized the longstanding relationship between Canada and Liberia, dating back to 1971.

At a meeting with the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Sylvester Grigsby, at the Executive Mansion in Monrovia, the dialogue centred on strengthening the bilateral relationship between Liberia and Canada.

The discussions highlighted ongoing collaborations in human capital development, capacity building, trade, technological innovation, green energy initiatives, private sector investment, and governmental support.

The officials noted financial support for Canadian companies operating in African countries, promoting gender programs, infrastructure development, and climate change adaptation. Additionally, a technical support program was mentioned to enhance the capacity of private school teachers in Liberia.

They mentioned ongoing projects and programs in Liberia, with funding provided by Canada through international organizations and partnerships. The officials also highlighted the importance of addressing challenges and identifying investment opportunities in critical areas.

"I am very happy to be here in Liberia for the first time. The main reason we are here is to hear from you and see what we can do together", the Chair of the Canadian government office on Regional Climate Finance Trade Commissioner for Africa and based at the Embassy of Canada to Cote D'Ivoire Mr. Euloge Camara stated.

He said climate change is a cross-cutting area that requires a collective effort in combating.

He recalled that since 2021, Canada has been contributing towards the fight against climate change through support to programs and projects.

Mr. Camara noted that Canada has also provided the necessary support to Canadian companies operating in many African countries, including Liberia.

He disclosed that finances are provided to these companies and organizations to expand, grow the private sector and make impactful contributions to gender programs, climate change, infrastructure growth and development, amongst others.

He pointed out that a technical support program worth US$300, 000 was also provided by the Canadian government to build the capacity of private school teachers in Liberia.

Minister Grigsby underscored the country's dedication to environmental protection and renewable energy development. Both parties expressed willingness to collaborate on improving the energy sector and strengthening the relationship between Liberia and Canada.

These discussions are part of ongoing efforts to foster impactful partnerships between the two nations, with the potential to contribute to Liberia's development and sustainability.

The visit follows the Liberia Investment Forum in Toronto, Canada, where global investors expressed interest in ventures related to mining, sanitation, and infrastructure in Liberia.

Minister Grigsby, upon welcoming the delegation, underscored the need for the protection of the environment, adding that the country According to him, Liberia remains committed to protecting its environment for the benefit of its citizens.

He added that renewable energy remains one of the best ways to make energy affordable and accessible to all Liberians and as such, the Government of Liberia remains committed and willing to work with investors to improve the sector.

He, however, pledged to elevate the relationship between Liberia and Canada through the OFFICE of Liberia Trade & Investment in Canada.

Meanwhile, the visiting Canadian government officials will also hold discussions with authorities of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, National Investment Commission (NIC), amongst others.

These engagements represent a concerted effort to forge substantial and impactful partnerships between the two countries.

It also has the potential to drive development and sustainability in Liberia.

This visit aligns with Canada's commitment to combating climate change, discussions focused on supporting programs and projects in Africa, including Liberia.

The Office of Liberia Trade & Investment in Canada, which facilitated the visit, was represented by Madam Jallahqueena Hawa Konneh.