Liberia: Former LEC Boss Takes On Global Leadership Role in Dubai

Monie Ralph Captan, a leading figure in Liberia's energy and diplomacy sectors, has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO) of PETRODEX, a global energy and logistics firm headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Captan's appointment marks a significant career milestone, transitioning from his influential leadership at the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) to a top-tier executive role in one of the world's leading energy companies.

Captan, a distinguished public servant, diplomat, academic, and entrepreneur, brings to PETRODEX a wealth of experience spanning government and private sector leadership.

His extensive background in utility management, energy transition planning, regulatory reforms, and project implementation makes him a strategic asset to PETRODEX as it expands its global footprint in the energy sector.

Before his appointment at PETRODEX, Captan played a crucial role in reforming Liberia's energy sector. As CEO of LEC, he spearheaded initiatives that strengthened the country's power infrastructure, improved electricity distribution, and facilitated key international partnerships.

His leadership was instrumental in the successful implementation of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact Grant, which focused on electricity sector revitalization and road maintenance in Liberia.

Beyond his contributions to energy, Captan boasts a diverse professional portfolio. He previously served as Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Presidential Affairs, strengthening diplomatic ties and shaping the country's foreign policy.

Additionally, he was the President of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC), driving private sector growth and investment opportunities. His experience extends to telecommunications, having served as CEO of a major GSM company in Liberia, and academia, where he worked as an Associate Professor of International Relations at the University of Liberia.

Founded in 2021, PETRODEX has rapidly evolved into a major player in the global energy industry, providing comprehensive solutions in trading, logistics, financial services, project management, asset management, and infrastructure development. With operations across multiple sectors, including oil and gas, energy, chemicals, and mineral products, the company leverages its deep expertise to manage supply chains efficiently across complex geographies.

Captan's appointment as Deputy CEO comes at a time when PETRODEX is expanding its operational reach. His expertise in energy policy, corporate management, government relations, and international trade positions him as a key figure in driving the company's strategic vision forward.

Captan's move to PETRODEX underscores the increasing recognition of Liberian professionals on the global stage. His transition from leading Liberia's national electricity provider to an executive role in a multinational corporation highlights the country's growing influence in the international energy sector.

As he embarks on this new journey, Captan's leadership at PETRODEX is expected to strengthen the company's global operations while reinforcing Liberia's presence in international business circles.

His expertise and vast network will undoubtedly contribute to shaping energy policies and infrastructure projects that have far-reaching impacts beyond the Middle East and Africa.