Liberia: Lack of Specialized Court Stalls Corruption Fight

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has uncovered more than US$14 million in corruption cases across various government institutions, underscoring systemic fraud, procurement violations, money laundering, and mismanagement of public funds.

Despite completing investigations into these cases, the commission has raised serious concerns over delays in prosecution, citing the lack of a specialized anti-corruption court as a significant barrier to justice.

The LACC's latest report, covering the 2023-2024 investigation period, lists dozens of cases involving both high-ranking government officials and public institutions. While the evidence has been compiled and cases concluded, securing indictments and proceeding with trials remains a challenge due to Liberia's judicial bottlenecks.

The commission reiterated its longstanding demand for the creation of a specialized anti-corruption court to accelerate the prosecution process and prevent impunity for those involved in financial crimes.

The LACC's findings paint a troubling picture of corruption at the highest levels of government. The Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA), an institution responsible for monitoring financial crimes, is itself at the center of one of the most alarming cases. Investigators revealed that over US$6 million was allegedly transferred from the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) into an FIA-controlled account under questionable circumstances.

Prominent figures linked to this case include former Finance Minister Samuel Tweah, former Deputy Justice Minister Cllr. Nyenati Tuan, former FIA Director-General Stanley Ford, and former FIA Security Advisor Jefferson Karmo.

Another major scandal involves the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL), where $3 million in procurement fraud was uncovered in a contract awarded for the construction of NOCAL's headquarters. This case highlights serious irregularities in government procurement processes, which have long been a source of corruption in Liberia.

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), the agency responsible for collecting national revenue, was implicated in multiple corruption cases. One investigation linked Daniel Kolleh, an LRA employee, to US$229,771 in money laundering and criminal conspiracy. Another case uncovered theft amounting to $9,553 in revenue collection, involving LRA staff.

At the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC), former employee Varney Passewe was found to have allegedly laundered US$1,161,972, while the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) was involved in a case of theft and misapplication of L$2,000,000.

Local government funds meant for development projects were also targeted in corruption schemes. The Bong County Social Development Fund (SDF) and Community Development Fund (CDF) were the focus of a criminal conspiracy case involving US$400,000. Meanwhile, the renovation of the Bong Superintendent Compound was found to be tainted by mismanagement, with US$200,000 unaccounted for.

The Bureau of State Enterprises (BSE) was implicated in procurement fraud totaling US$316,200, while the National Elections Commission (NEC) faced allegations of misusing US$161,000 in election funds.

The LACC also identified corruption in government-backed construction projects. At the Ministry of Public Works (MPW), US$900,000 was linked to construction fraud involving YSM, a private construction company. Similarly, US$80,000 was misappropriated in the Rivercess County Bridge construction project.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) was also flagged in the report, with US$50,000 allegedly misused in a medical supply procurement deal for the prison compound health facility.

Further cases include: Payroll fraud at the Ministry of State (MoS) involving officials linked to former Minister Nathaniel McGill.

US$287,025 in mismanaged funds in the Bong Mines Hospital project. US$400,000 unaccounted for in the Gbarpolu County Community Development project and US$124,000 in corruption linked to the Ministry of Justice's prison supply funds.

The LACC's report reveals a disturbing pattern: corruption is deeply embedded in both central and local government institutions, affecting critical public services and undermining national development efforts.

While the LACC has successfully investigated and completed these cases, prosecution remains slow, largely due to the absence of a dedicated anti-corruption court. Currently, only one court in Montserrado County handles corruption cases, creating significant delays in indictments and trials.

"The fight against corruption remains a challenge without a specialized court," the LACC stated. "We have completed these investigations, but we need a faster judicial process to ensure accountability."

The commission argued that a dedicated anti-corruption court would improve efficiency, ensure that cases do not get buried in judicial backlogs, and provide a deterrent against financial crimes. Without swift prosecution, many high-profile corruption cases risk fading into obscurity, allowing perpetrators to escape justice.

Several lawmakers and civil society organizations have previously advocated for the establishment of such a court, but political resistance and bureaucratic delays have stalled progress. With over US$14 million in corruption cases uncovered in 2024 alone, the LACC believes the time for action is now.

The release of the LACC report has sparked public outrage, with many citizens demanding stronger enforcement of anti-corruption laws. Civil society groups, including accountability watchdogs and advocacy organizations, have echoed calls for a specialized court, warning that continued delays could undermine Liberia's anti-corruption efforts.

The LACC has announced that it will publish additional findings in April 2025, detailing cases completed in the first quarter of the year. The commission has also urged judicial authorities to move quickly on pending indictments to prevent further delays.

Meanwhile, the Liberian public remains skeptical about whether real action will be taken. In previous years, corruption cases have been exposed, yet few high-profile convictions have been secured. The absence of a specialized anti-corruption court and perceived weaknesses in Liberia's justice system have fueled public distrust in the government's ability to tackle corruption effectively.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With more than US$14 million in corruption cases investigated and completed, the LACC's report is a stark reminder of the deep-seated corruption within Liberia's public sector. However, exposing corruption is only the first step--without swift and decisive action from the judiciary and government, these efforts may amount to little more than symbolic gestures.

The Liberian government now faces a critical choice: either take bold steps toward judicial reform and establish a specialized anti-corruption court, or risk allowing corruption to thrive unchecked. The success of the LACC's anti-corruption fight will ultimately depend on whether the government is willing to match investigative efforts with legal enforcement.

As Liberia continues to grapple with economic challenges and public distrust in governance, the need for accountability and transparency has never been more urgent. The establishment of an anti-corruption court would not only speed up prosecutions but also send a strong message that corruption will no longer be tolerated.

For now, the ball is in the government's court. The Liberian people are watching.