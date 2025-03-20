Liberia: 55th Legislature Performance Under Fire

Naymote Partners for Democratic Development has issued a damning report on the performance of Liberia's 55th Legislature, calling for urgent reforms to address significant gaps in legislative efficiency, oversight, and transparency.

The comprehensive analysis, presented in the 2025 Legislative Digest, evaluates the first year of legislative activities between January and December 2024. It provides a candid assessment of the Legislature's effectiveness in lawmaking, representation, and oversight, highlighting critical issues that continue to impede the progress of democratic governance in Liberia.

In its flagship initiative, the Legislative Digest, Naymote aims to foster greater transparency and public accountability by tracking the Legislature's activities, thereby bridging the gap between lawmakers and the citizens they represent. The 2025 edition paints a picture of both achievements and substantial challenges, underscoring the need for meaningful reforms that will enhance legislative responsiveness, efficiency, and overall public trust.

According to the Digest, Liberia's 55th Legislature has held 146 sittings in the House of Representatives and 76 sittings in the Senate. The House passed 32 legislative instruments, with 16 of these originating from the Executive Branch, while the Senate acted on 29 instruments, including 18 ratifications, 7 enactments, and 4 amendments. Notably, the Senate confirmed 996 nominees, demonstrating a high level of involvement in government appointments.

However, while these activities are notable, Naymote's report highlights several shortcomings. For instance, only 41 public hearings were conducted, and five formal petitions were submitted by the public--signs of relatively limited citizen participation in the legislative process. Additionally, 38 legislative proposals remained under review in committee rooms, pointing to delays in addressing critical legislative matters.

One of the more troubling findings of the report is the lack of accessible public records on lawmakers' voting history. This is particularly concerning as transparency in voting is a fundamental element of democratic governance. Without such records, citizens have no clear insight into how their elected representatives are making decisions, undermining public trust in the legislative process.

The Digest's findings strongly criticize the Legislature for its limited budget accountability. Several Ministries, Agencies, and Commissions have failed to submit performance reports, leaving gaps in the evaluation of public funds' management. This lack of transparency is seen as a significant barrier to effective governance and fiscal accountability, which are essential for national development.

"Transparency is crucial for building trust in the government and its institutions," said Naymote Executive Director, Eddie Jarwolo. "The Legislature's failure to maintain public records on voting history and to enforce budget accountability poses a serious risk to Liberia's democratic progress. This is an urgent issue that requires immediate attention from lawmakers."

Furthermore, the report sheds light on persistent internal leadership conflicts within the House of Representatives, which have affected legislative stability. Disputes within the leadership have often hindered the effective functioning of the House, leading to delays in the passage of important bills and undermining the credibility of the institution.

"The internal leadership conflicts within the House of Representatives must be resolved to ensure that legislative processes run smoothly and efficiently," Jarwolo added. "When there is instability in the leadership, it directly affects the effectiveness of the entire legislative body."

Another critical issue raised in Naymote's report is the glaring gender imbalance in the Legislature. With only 11 women out of 103 legislators, Liberia's Legislature continues to fall short of achieving gender parity. This underrepresentation of women in the political sphere limits the diversity of perspectives in lawmaking and hinders progress toward gender equality in governance.

To address this imbalance, Naymote recommends the implementation of policies that would promote greater female participation in the political process. These reforms would encourage more women to run for office and actively participate in shaping the country's laws and policies.

"The lack of women in the Legislature is not just a gender issue--it's a governance issue," Jarwolo emphasized. "We need policies that actively support women's participation in politics. A more inclusive Legislature will lead to more balanced and comprehensive laws that better represent the needs of the entire population."

In terms of citizen engagement, Naymote calls for the development of a digital platform that would provide real-time updates on legislative proceedings. The lack of such a platform has left citizens in the dark about the Legislature's actions, making it difficult for them to stay informed and engage meaningfully in the democratic process.

"Developing an interactive website or platform would allow citizens to access vital information about legislative activities, track bills, and follow the voting history of their representatives," Jarwolo noted. "This would significantly improve public engagement and trust in the legislative process."

Despite these shortcomings, Naymote acknowledges some significant legislative initiatives that could have a positive impact on Liberia's development. The report highlights key projects such as the Mano River Union Road Development and Transport Facilitation Programme, which seeks to improve infrastructure and boost regional trade, and the Liberia Electricity Sector Strengthening and Access Project (Phase 2), aimed at expanding electricity access to underserved communities. Additionally, the Governance Reform and Accountability Transformation Project is seen as a major step toward improving public sector efficiency, while the Program for Advancing Youth Entrepreneurship Investment (PAYEI) focuses on empowering young people and creating jobs.

However, the report also stresses that these positive developments should not overshadow the critical reforms needed to improve legislative oversight and transparency. Without these reforms, Naymote warns, the Legislature risks undermining public confidence in its ability to deliver on its promises.

As Liberia's legislative body enters its second year, Naymote urges lawmakers, civil society organizations, and development partners to collaborate in pushing for reform. The organization calls for an overhaul of legislative processes to ensure greater transparency, more effective oversight, and better representation for all Liberians.

"This is not just about fixing the Legislature--it's about strengthening Liberia's democracy," Jarwolo concluded. "We need lawmakers to be more transparent, more accountable, and more inclusive in order to build a stronger, more effective government. This is a call for immediate action."

The full report is available on www.naymote.com.