Liberia: Nand Pharmacy Employees Allege Exploitation, Health Violations - Management Denies Claims

Monrovia —

Serious allegations have surfaced against Nand Pharmacy, with former and current employees accusing the company of worker exploitation, unsafe living conditions, and unethical business practices.

Several former and current employees, speaking anonymously, have reported inhumane treatment at Nand Pharmacy. They claim the company subjected workers to hazardous living conditions, including access to unsafe drinking water, which was reportedly contaminated with fungus from the water purifier.

The workers also described the food provided as inadequate and often spoiled, with meals consisting primarily of potatoes, vegetables, and chapatis that had been stored for weeks. In addition, the meals were sometimes served late, contributing to further spoilage in the intense heat.

Employees have also suffered from various health issues, such as skin infections, diarrhea, vomiting, and fever, which they attribute to the unsanitary living conditions. Some workers have highlighted the lack of basic sanitation and electricity backup, making it difficult to recover from illnesses.

One former employee shared, "We were promised proper meals and safe living conditions, but instead, we were subjected to unsafe food, unclean water, and overcrowded rooms. It felt like we were treated less than human."

In addition to the health and safety concerns, former workers have accused Nand Pharmacy of financial exploitation. Allegedly, the pharmacy withheld the first three months of salary from employees, labeling it as a "deposit," which trapped them in their contracts. Workers claim this withholding made it difficult for them to leave the company, even when they wished to do so.

Some workers also reported being forced to pay exorbitant fees, up to INR 3 lakh, to secure return flights to India. One employee stated, "We were basically trapped. We worked for months without pay, and when we wanted to leave, they made it impossible, demanding large amounts of money for our return. It felt like modern-day slavery."

Equally alarming are allegations regarding the sale of expired products at Nand Pharmacy. Whistleblowers claim the pharmacy sold near-expired and expired products, particularly sanitary pads branded as "Baby Girl." Sources allege that expiration dates on these products were deliberately tampered with using alcohol to erase the original dates, and the expired products were sold in bulk to customers, posing significant health risks.

Photos and testimonies provided by former employees indicate that expired goods were stored in unsanitary conditions. These practices have raised concerns about potential violations of health regulations and the safety of consumers.

In response to the allegations, Nand Pharmacy management, led by owner Amit Kabra, has strongly denied the accusations. Kabra claims the pharmacy adheres to all legal and ethical business practices, including food and water safety regulations.

He also rejected claims of product tampering and employee mistreatment, describing the allegations as false and made by disgruntled former employees with ulterior motives.

"The individuals behind these accusations have been convicted for theft and misappropriation of company property. They are now attempting to spread false information and defame the company," Kabra stated.