Liberia: Sports Academy Athletes Call for Local Friendly Matches to Showcase Skills

Athletes under the Liberia Sports Academy (LSA) have expressed a strong desire for local friendly matches with other football academies across Liberia.

The athletes believe that such games would provide an opportunity to showcase their skills and justify their inclusion in the academy's team.

Frederick Tulay, a center defender at the academy, spoke on behalf of his fellow athletes, emphasizing that after nearly a year of training, they are eager to demonstrate their progress and commitment to the academy's program.

Tulay explained that friendly matches would allow their coaches and technical staff to better assess the players' abilities and identify the most promising talent.

Tulay said, "This idea is not just mine but shared by all my fellow athletes. We believe that playing friendly games with other academies will help us prove the skills we've gained and show the level of training we've undergone to our coaches and technical staff."

Tulay also took the opportunity to thank Liberia Sports Ambassador and CEO of LSA, Mr. Alioune Kebe, for his continued support and contributions to the academy.

He noted that Kebe's commitment to improving athletes' skills, health care, and overall development has played a key role in their progress.

"We are grateful to Ambassador Kebe for establishing the academy and for his continuous efforts to develop our skills, both on and off the field. We are confident that the training we're receiving will help us succeed locally and internationally," Tulay added.

He further pointed out that other academies in the country are already engaging in friendly matches, which he believes are essential for preparing athletes for both local and international challenges. He called on LSA officials to follow suit, stressing that friendly games will enhance the players' skills and sportsmanship, crucial for their future careers.

According to Tulay, friendly matches would help athletes develop key qualities such as discipline, teamwork, and resilience, which are important for long-term success in football.