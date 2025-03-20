Tunisia/Liberia: Lone Star Fall 1-0 to Tunisia in World Cup Qualifier

Monrovia —

Liberia's national football team, Lone Star, suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Tunisia on Wednesday in their 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Complex.

The Carthage Eagles struck early in the fourth minute with Mastouri finishing off a well-worked move. The goal came after high pressing from Hannibal Mejbri, who intercepted a ball from Edward Ledlum in Liberia's half and set up Mastouri for the finish.

Lone Star's goalkeeper, Tommy Songo, made a brilliant save in the 11th minute to keep the hosts in the game, denying a diving header from Tunisia.

Liberia's first real attempt on goal came in the 14th minute, with Solomon Tweh firing a long-range shot that Tunisia's goalkeeper, Aymen Dahmen, was quick to save.

Despite a strong attacking effort from Divine Teah, Bryant Farkarlun, and Ayuoba Kosiah, Liberia struggled to break through Tunisia's defense. The hosts had a penalty appeal turned down in the 29th minute when Bryant was brought down in the box, but the referee waved play on.

Kosiah was denied a chance to score later in the first half, and Tunisia nearly doubled their lead when Naïm Sliti hit the crossbar just before halftime. Bryant also had a chance, but his shot went over the bar after a nice dribble past a defender.

In the second half, Liberia came out strong, with Teah setting up Ledlum for a close-range shot that narrowly missed the target. Songo was again called into action, making a crucial save to deny Tunisia a second goal.

Despite dominating possession, Liberia couldn't find an equalizer, and Tunisia absorbed the pressure. Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane nearly sealed the win for Tunisia in the final minutes but missed a golden opportunity.

The victory keeps Tunisia at the top of Group H with 12 points, while Liberia, now with 7 points, will look to bounce back in their next game against São Tomé and Príncipe.

After the match, stand-in coach Thomas Kojo praised his team's performance, acknowledging their lack of scoring ability but expressing hope for future improvement.

"The team is young, and they need time to produce the results we want," Kojo said.