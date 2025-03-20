Liberia: MOH Deputy Minister Restores Hand Pump in Sianneh-Ta, Zota District After Water Crisis Report

Sianneh-ta, Zota District —

Following a report by Kongoi Gborkorquelli of Super Bongese Radio, a local radio station in Gbarnga, on the lack of safe drinking water in Sianneh-ta, Madam Martha C. T. Morris, Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Health, has restored the community's only hand pump, which had been out of service for six months.

The hand pump was officially repaired on Tuesday, March 18, with Madam Morris covering the full cost of the repairs.

This action came after the March 10 report highlighted the community's struggle, especially among women and children, who had been using a contaminated well for drinking water.

The unsanitary water source had been linked to cases of diarrhea and cholera in the area.

Upon seeing the report, Madam Morris quickly secured the funds necessary to restore the pump, ensuring clean drinking water for residents.

The people of Sianneh-ta have expressed their gratitude, with one resident stating, "Water is life," as they celebrated the return of safe drinking water to their community.