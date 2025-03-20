Gambia: Govt Receives Dates From Saudi Arabia

20 March 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Press Release

The government of the Republic of The Gambia, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Gambians Abroad, on Tuesday 11th March 2025 officially received donation of twenty-five (25) tons of dates from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, facilitated by the King Salman Foundation.

During the signing ceremony, the Permanent Secretary at the Office of the President, Omar S.M. Gibba, expressed the Gambia Government's profound gratitude for this humanitarian gesture, noting that it exemplifies the strong and enduring ties between Banjul and Riyadh. He further conveyed the appreciation of the Government of The Gambia to all parties involved in facilitating the donation.

The brief ceremony, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Banjul, was witnessed by staff of the Ministry, and officials of the Taskforce Committee responsible for the distribution of the donation nationwide.

The Government of The Gambia is committed to strengthening the cordial relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and fostering continued cooperation between the two nations.

Former BCC audit chief reveals financial irregularities

Gambia, Senegal delegations meet to reaffirm sisterly support to each other

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.