Gambia: Govt Receives Dates From Saudi Arabia

The government of the Republic of The Gambia, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Gambians Abroad, on Tuesday 11th March 2025 officially received donation of twenty-five (25) tons of dates from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, facilitated by the King Salman Foundation.

During the signing ceremony, the Permanent Secretary at the Office of the President, Omar S.M. Gibba, expressed the Gambia Government's profound gratitude for this humanitarian gesture, noting that it exemplifies the strong and enduring ties between Banjul and Riyadh. He further conveyed the appreciation of the Government of The Gambia to all parties involved in facilitating the donation.

The brief ceremony, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Banjul, was witnessed by staff of the Ministry, and officials of the Taskforce Committee responsible for the distribution of the donation nationwide.

The Government of The Gambia is committed to strengthening the cordial relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and fostering continued cooperation between the two nations.

