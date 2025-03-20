Ghana: Minority Leader Accuses Government Over Harassment of Akwatia MP

20 March 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has accused the government of colluding with the Koforidua High Court to harass Mr Ernest Yaw Kumi, New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Akwatia.

This accusation comes after Interior Minister, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka's, explanation of attempts to arrest Mr Kumi following a bench warrant issued for his arrest on contempt charges.

Mr Afenyo-Markin expressed dismay at the Minister's justification, stating, "Clearly, there's collusion between the government and the high court, Koforidua, to use their own set of laws in our country."

The Minority Leader emphasised, during a press conference in Parliament House, in Accra, on Wednesday that the government's actions were not in line with the country's laws, highlighting the proper procedure for enforcing a court order.

"When there is a court order, it is for the registrar to assign a bailiff for the purposes of enforcing the order," Mr Afenyo-Markin explained.

"This was a situation where the Supreme Court had already frozen the enforcement of that order," he added.

The Minority Leader recounted the alleged harassment of Mr Kumi by state security operatives, alleging, that, "They were armed with pickup vehicles, and in fact, they actually pulled a weapon, a pistol on the MP, trying to threaten him, to force him into the pickup."

He also announced plans to file a question with the Attorney General to address the alleged collusion between the judiciary and the national security coordinator.

--GNA

