Ghana: Minister Outlines Measures to Improve Water Supply

The Minister of Works, Housing and Water Resources, Gilbert Kenneth Agyei, has outlined three measures through which water provision to every Ghanaian will be improved.

These include improved chlorination and monitoring; strengthening remote monitoring and digital tools to improve water systems performance and reducing non-revenue water through innovation in leak detection and efficient operations.

"These are not abstract ideas. They are real practical solutions that can and must be scaled," he stated.

Mr Adjei made these observations in Accra yesterday when he opened the Safe Water Network's annual Beyond the Pipe Forum.

"I want to reaffirm our support for innovation and professionalisation in the water sector, and my Ministry's readiness to collaborate with all actors represented here today," he said.

The forum, on the theme "Innovating for sustainable safe water access" brought together stakeholders from public and private sectors and development partners to dialogue on how to improve the provision of safe water.

It was organised by Safe Water Network, an international non-profit organisation which leverages best practices, tools and expertise across hundreds of communities to improve the performance of community-based safe water solutions with public, private and NGO partners.

Minister said the government was committed to expanding water access for all Ghanaians by completing ongoing water projects and initiate new ones--urban and rural alike--to ensure that every Ghanaian, regardless of where they lived had access safe and reliable water.

"We are actively investing in infrastructure, institutional reforms, and digital innovation to drive progress," he stated and underscored the need for partnerships with non-state actors--such as Safe Water Network, to deliver quality water to all Ghanaians.

Mr Charles Nimako, Country Director, Safe Water Network, in an update on what progress had been made over the years said the network had expanded its operational footprint to reach an additional 55,000 people in 10 communities across Ghana in the last one year.

"Cumulatively, we have reached 504,000 people in 158 communities. Together with our fellow implementers in the Safe Water Enterprise Alliance, we are now reaching more than two million Ghanaians with safe, affordable water," he said.

Though a tremendous achievement, he noted it was not the finish line but a fuel for continued commitment to innovation, implementation, learning for improvement, knowledge sharing,

"At Safe Water Network, we believe that practice should inform policy--and the Beyond the Pipe Forum has always been the bedrock of our implementation work.

"The insights, dialogues, and ideas shared here every year shape the way we approach service delivery in the field, inform how we adapt our enterprise model, and guide our partnerships with government and non-state actors," he stated.