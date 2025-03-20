Ghana: NPA Boss Vows to Flush Out Illegal Fuel Traders

The Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority, Mr Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, says his outfit will not spare groups or individuals engaged in illegal fuel trade.

He said the Authority would be tough with its mandate to ensure that the transportation and sale of fuel were carried out lawfully.

Speaking at a meeting with Bono Regional Security Council (REGSEC) during his familiarisation tour in the region, the NPA boss enumerated fuel smuggling, selling of adulterated fuels, operating with an expired license, and operating without proper safety standards as some of the illegal fuel trading.

Mr Tameklo pleaded with regional ministers across the country to abstain from intervening on behalf of unscrupulous fuel traders.

He stated that there was the tendency for people to hide behind political parties to try and induce officials of the NPA to engage in illegal activities; a practice he said would not be countenanced.

"We must support President Mahama's agenda of resetting the economy for growth and prosperity for all.

"If you plead on behalf of these criminals who are not playing by the rules at the expense of the reset agenda, who will you call when you buy bad fuel in your car?" he quipped.

The NPA CE indicated that collaborative efforts by the NPA, National Security and other security agencies had helped to drastically reduce the menace of supply leakages such as export dumping in the country.

In his remarks, the Bono Regional Minister, Mr Joseph Addae Akwaboah, assured the NPA of the support of the regional Security Council.

"I assured you of the Bono REGSEC support that we are here to serve, and we can have a good collaboration with NPA to curb the future occurrence of such illegalities" the Regional Minister assured.

The meeting with the Bono Regional Security Council was part of a three-day tour by the Chief Executive of NPA to the Bono and Ashanti regions to familiarize himself with some petroleum installations.

The Chief Executive and Management of the Authority, on Wednesday, made the first stop at the Bono Regional Coordinating Council and paid a courtesy call on the Omanhene of Sunyani to court his support in dealing with fuel supply and export challenges in the region.