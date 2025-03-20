Ghana: Interior Minister Clarifies Attempted Arrest of Akwatia MP, Cites Contempt Charge

Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, Minister for Interior, on Tuesday shed light on the attempted arrest of Mr Ernest Kumi, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Akwatia, on Friday, March 7, 2025.

According to Alhaji Muntaka, the arrest was intended to enforce a bench warrant issued by the High Court for contempt.

The warrant, dated February 19, 2025, was served at the National Investigations Bureau's (NIB), Eastern Regional Office, through the National Security Coordinator.

The Interior Minister gave the explanation when he responded to an urgent question by Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the NPP MP for Effutu in Parliament House, Accra.

Mr Afenyo-Markin, also the Minority Leader, inquired about the circumstances surrounding the attempted arrest of the Akwatia MP by 10 operatives of the NIB in three official pick-up vehicles on Friday March 7, 2025 at Akwatia.

As a result, the Interior Minister said the attempted arrest was merely an effort to carry out the High Court's orders.

"Mr Speaker, the Koforidua High Court on February 19, issued a Bench Warrant foer the arrest of Ernest Yaw Kumi, the Member of Parliament for Akwatia Constituency.

"The warrant was served at the NIB's Eastern Regional Office through the National Security Coordinator. The circumstances surrounding the attempted arrest of the Member of Parliament by the officers of the NIB was therefore to carry out by the orders of the High Court per the warrant dated February 19, 2025 for committal for contempt," he said on the Floor of the House.

The attempted arrest was met with resistance from supporters of the NPP at Akwatia in the Eastern region.

--GNA