Ghana: ECH Pilots 200 New Smart Meters At Suame

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has launched a pilot project in the Ashanti West Region, installing 200 new smart prepaid meters in the Suame District.

This initiative is part of the company's Loss Reduction Project (LRP) and aims to improve the efficiency of electricity distribution in the region.

With the New Smart Prepaid meters, customers can recharge their meters anytime and anywhere using the ECG PowerApp or shortcode *226#, and allows customers to access real-time data on energy usage and purchases.

The smart prepaid meters are compliant with the new Meter Management System (MMS), enabling customers to buy prepaid credit online, while the company can monitor the meters remotely, detecting any interference or illegality.

Related Articles

The pilot project, which began in February this year, involves the installation of 150 single-phase meters at Asouyeboah and 50 three-phase meters at Bantama Race Course.

According to Mr George Amoah, ECG Ashanti West General Manager, the project was expected to last for three months, after which it would be rolled out to all towns in the Suame District if successful.

He said the ECG had already replaced non-smart prepaid meters, faulty prepaid meters, and some postpaid meters for free, and customers who had prepaid credit on their old meters would receive their credits on the new ones.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Company Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The company had also educated customers on using the new meters and established a WhatsApp platform for feedback and complaints.

Mr Amoah also emphasised the importance of the project, stating that Suame District had over 120,000 customers, making it the largest district in terms of customer population.

He expressed hope that the successful completion of the pilot project would enable the company to serve all customers who applied for meters and replace faulty meters.

The ECG has also called on the public to report any illegal connections or activities in order to help curb energy losses.

A 6 per cent commission incentive has been offered to individuals who would provide reliable information leading to the recovery of lost revenue.