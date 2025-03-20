Ghana: ECH Pilots 200 New Smart Meters At Suame

20 March 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E. Hope

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has launched a pilot project in the Ashanti West Region, installing 200 new smart prepaid meters in the Suame District.

This initiative is part of the company's Loss Reduction Project (LRP) and aims to improve the efficiency of electricity distribution in the region.

With the New Smart Prepaid meters, customers can recharge their meters anytime and anywhere using the ECG PowerApp or shortcode *226#, and allows customers to access real-time data on energy usage and purchases.

The smart prepaid meters are compliant with the new Meter Management System (MMS), enabling customers to buy prepaid credit online, while the company can monitor the meters remotely, detecting any interference or illegality.

Related Articles

The pilot project, which began in February this year, involves the installation of 150 single-phase meters at Asouyeboah and 50 three-phase meters at Bantama Race Course.

According to Mr George Amoah, ECG Ashanti West General Manager, the project was expected to last for three months, after which it would be rolled out to all towns in the Suame District if successful.

He said the ECG had already replaced non-smart prepaid meters, faulty prepaid meters, and some postpaid meters for free, and customers who had prepaid credit on their old meters would receive their credits on the new ones.

The company had also educated customers on using the new meters and established a WhatsApp platform for feedback and complaints.

Mr Amoah also emphasised the importance of the project, stating that Suame District had over 120,000 customers, making it the largest district in terms of customer population.

He expressed hope that the successful completion of the pilot project would enable the company to serve all customers who applied for meters and replace faulty meters.

The ECG has also called on the public to report any illegal connections or activities in order to help curb energy losses.

A 6 per cent commission incentive has been offered to individuals who would provide reliable information leading to the recovery of lost revenue.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.