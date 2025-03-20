Gambia: Detention Without Trial Is Impunity and a Traversty of Justice

The Gambian nation should hang its head in shame that someone who voluntarily submitted himself to justice has been denied justice in cold blood. Bora Colley has been in detention since 24th August, 2024.

The Foroyaa editorial advisers are alarmed that he has been in detention without trial without the paper pursuing and exposing the violation of his right as it has always done until the sad news of his death is received. We strongly apologise for not showing diligence in pursuing his case of detention without trial.

Now the state has a case to answer and the convening of a Coroner's Inquest by the Chief Justice is the right step to take at the worst of times. Bora Colley should have been given access to due process of law and release to live a normal life if sufficient evidence has not been given to prosecute him.

The state should not waste time in ensuring that the Coroner's Inquest takes place in the most transparent of manners so that his family members will know the truth surrounding his death.

Foroyaa will strengthen its unit for human rights coverage so that cases of this nature will always be in the public eye to restrain authorities from acting outside the ambit of the Constitution and the laws of the country.

'Never Again' means no detention without trial. The media can only be credible if media practitioners are up to the task of advocating for elimination of all violations of human rights.

