Liberia: Book Reading and Discussion At the Liberian Learning Center Inspires Young Minds

20 March 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Guest Reporter

-- As K. Riva Levinson continues book tour for Choosing the Hero

The Liberian Learning Center (LLC) in Paynesville was abuzz with excitement as more than 50 students and young professionals gathered for a captivating Book Reading and Discussion featuring world-renowned political and business strategist K. Riva Levinson. The event, hosted by Leo Nupolu Johnson, CEO of Empowerment Squared, was a thought-provoking deep dive into Levinson's memoir, Choosing the Hero: My Improbable Journey and the Rise of Africa's First Woman President.

Joining the discussion was Madam Mary Broh, whose insights added even more depth to the engaging conversation. The audience, a dynamic mix of students and young professionals, eagerly absorbed the revelations about Liberia's political and social evolution over the last two decades.

Levinson's reading from Choosing the Hero sparked a lively and introspective discussion on leadership, resilience, and Liberia's development. The young audience, visibly captivated, engaged in a question-and-answer session that could have lasted hours--such was their enthusiasm to explore the intricate details of the book and the events that shaped Liberia's history.

Reflecting on the event, Levinson expressed gratitude for the opportunity to share her experiences and contribute to the development of Liberia's youth. "The moment when you realize that yes, indeed, you may have made the world a little bit better place. The students were spellbound, clamoring to read aloud. We could have continued with the questions for hours!" she remarked.

Leo Nupolu Johnson, in his remarks, emphasized the importance of such discussions in fostering critical thinking and empowering Liberia's future leaders. The event also marked a significant milestone in the Five-Year Anniversary celebrations of the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development, further solidifying the commitment to education and youth empowerment.

The Liberian Learning Center opened its doors in December 2024 to Paynesville's population of a quarter million people. The facility boasts libraries for readers of all ages, work and meeting spaces for individuals and teams, as well as a community radio station.

Johnson believes the success of this gathering at the Center proves the growing enthusiasm among Liberia's youth to engage with literature, history, and leadership principles. "As discussions like these continue, the hope is that they will inspire and shape a new generation of change-makers for the nation," he said.

