Nigeria: Stampede - Oyo Govt Drops Charges Against Ooni's Ex-Wife, Broadcaster Hamzat, Others

More than a month after filing an 18-count criminal case against Naomi Silekunola, ex-wife of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, along with broadcaster Oriyomi Hamzat and school principal Fasasi Abdullahi, the Oyo State Government has dropped the charges.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the charges were filed against the trio following a stampede at the Islamic High School in Bashorun, Ibadan, during a children's funfair on 18 December 2024.

However, in a video seen by this newspaper on Thursday, Oyo State Attorney General Abiodun Aikomo announced that the case had been dismissed.

Addressing journalists after the court session, where the defendants appeared in high spirits while exiting the courtroom, Mr Aikomo stated that the decision to drop the charges was made in the interest of justice.

He said: "It was an unfortunate incident in December that led to the death of some children, and you see, in law, whenever death occurs and the circumstances are not natural, the law will take its course. So, the state responded by filing charges against the persons implicated in the investigation.

"And in doing that, we wanted to prosecute, but the affected persons showed empathy. They showed compassion. And as far as human beings can do, they try to persuade the feelings of the affected parties."

He emphasised that prosecuting the trio was the government's most appropriate action rather than considering any alternative.

"And the circumstance, we felt, the essence of prosecution is not to kill people or persecute them.

"It is in the interest of justice to discontinue these charges, which is what happened today. So we withdrew the charge, and the court struck it out. There is no charge against them again, so they are free," he said.

Background

This newspaper reported that the state Police Command confirmed the deaths of 35 minors following a tragic stampede in Ibadan.

The Police spokesperson, Adewale Osifeso, announced the arrest of eight suspects concerning the incident.

The case was subsequently handed over to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Iyaganku, under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The trio were later arraigned at the Iyaganku Chief Magistrates' Court in Ibadan.

Presiding over the case, Chief Magistrate Olabisi Ogunkanmi declined to take their plea, citing a lack of jurisdiction.

She ordered their remand at the Agodi Correctional Centre pending further legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, the state government accused the defendants of failing to ensure proper security, crowd control, and medical preparedness at the event where the tragedy occurred.

The government initially filed charges against them at the Oyo State High Court but later withdrew the case.

The charges marked I/05C/2025 were based on Sections 308 and 344 of the Criminal Code, CAP 38, Vol. 11, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

Eventually, the defendants were granted bail set at N10 million each, which they successfully fulfilled.