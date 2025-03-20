Nigeria: Senate Approves State of Emergency in Rivers

The Senate also resolved that a committee of eminent Nigerians be set up to reconcile the warring groups within the period of the state of emergency in River State.

The Senate has approved the state of emergency declared on Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the approval during the plenary on Wednesday after majority of the senators supported it through voice votes.

The approval came after the lawmakers emerged from a closed-door session, which lasted for one-hour and twenty minutes.

Mr Akpabio said during the closed-door session the lawmakers deliberated on the issue and received a brief from President Tinubu.

He also noted that parts of the resolutions at the closed-door were to set up a joint ad-hoc committee involving members of the two chambers of the National Assembly to oversee administration of the River State during the period.

The Senate further resolved that a committee of eminent Nigerians be set up to reconcile the warring groups within the period of the state of emergency in River State.

Mr Akpabio said the approval of the emergency rule was in line with the Rule 1 (b) of the Senate Standing Order and Section 305 (2) of Nigerian constitution.

