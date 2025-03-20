Nigeria: Has 2baba Secretly Married Natasha?

They have been making headlines for over a month since 2Baba introduced her (Ms Osawuru) as his fiancée.

Speculation is growing about a possible secret marriage between music star Innocent '2Baba' Idibia and Natasha Osawuru, Deputy Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly.

They have been making headlines for over a month since 2Baba introduced her (Ms Osawuru) as his fiancée. Their frequent appearances at events fueled the rumours more.

However, the real shock was that the 2Baba family had declared him missing and never confirmed he had been found at the time of the growing speculation.

The State Security Services (SSS), despite a petition filed by his family to locate him, has neither confirmed his whereabouts nor provided any statement on the matter.

Meanwhile, PREMIUM TIMES gathered that 2Baba and his fiancée have been spotted together at several high-profile gatherings amidst the petition.

Popular among them was Senator Ita Giwa's 79th birthday and at Ms Osawaru's grandfather's mansion, the Esama of Benin, Gabriel Igbinedion.

Many ask without addressing the rumours: Have they secretly tied the knot? Matching accessories and cryptic social media posts further added to the speculation.

Hubby

The lawmaker appeared to have addressed lingering questions many had been asking, but no one had answered--until Thursday.

In a video posted on her Snapchat, Ms Osawaru referred to 2Baba as 'hubby', an affectionate term for 'husband.'

The clip showed Ms Osawaru applying makeup on 2Baba, who remained still as she experimented on his face.

She wore a red top and jeans, while 2Baba wore a white outfit.

Captioning the video, she wrote, "Making hubby up."

The post has sparked reactions among netizens.

Background

This newspaper reported that 2Baba proposed to Ms Osawaru on the eve of Valentine's Day, seventeen days after he ended his 12-year marriage to Annie.

Following widespread criticism for introducing Ms Osawaru as his fiancée, the singer moved to formalise their relationship.

The 49-year-old musician proposed to the Igbinedion University graduate in Edo State, surrounded by friends.

In the footage, 2Baba and Ms Osawaru can dance together inside a house, enjoying the moment with close companions.

The video also showed the singer performing a song before presenting a ring to the lawmaker, who holds a Master's in Film Production from Full Sail University in the United States.