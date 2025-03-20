Africa: Givo Africa Launches Latest Zero-Carbon Recycling Centre in Ikota, Lagos

press release

The GIVO Centre, Ikota launch brought together community members, government officials, diplomatic representatives, and sustainability enthusiasts, demonstrating the company's continued expansion of circular economy solutions across Africa.

GIVO (Garbage In, Value Out), a leading climate-tech and circular economy startup, has successfully launched its fourth zero-carbon recycling hub in Nigeria, on 18 March, 2025, at Ikota Primary School, Ikota, Lagos. This centre was developed in collaboration with the Lagos State Government through the Office of the Special Adviser on Climate Change & Circular Economy, and the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board.

Marked on Global Recycling Day, the inauguration ceremony represents another significant milestone in GIVO's mission to address Lagos' pressing waste management challenges while expanding its network of community-focused recycling centres.

Mr Lekan Balogun, Special Adviser, Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, delivered a keynote address emphasizing the government's support for sustainable waste management initiatives. Mr Quadri Olatunde Rafiu, and Mr Akinlolu Muse Adetola, represented the Executive Secretary Education - Eti - Osa, represented by Mr Adebayo, Head of Department of Education also provided a presentation underscoring the importance of environmental education in schools.

Likewise, Chief Nosiru Omotayo, the Baale of Ikota; High Chief Olukolu, the Baale of Igbo-Efon, Eti-Osa; and Hon Saheed Adesegun Bankole, the Local Government Chairman, were well represented. Dr Hakeem Shittu, the Executive Secretary of LASUBEB, was ably represented by Mr Avoseh as a demonstration of support and commitment to the development of the community.

Other speakers included Doyin Akinyanju, the Managing Director for Ibile Oil and Gas Corporation; Mr Opeyemi Oriniowo, Policy Adviser for the Netherlands Consulate in Lagos; Mrs Epelle Victoria, Commercial Advisor for the Danish Embassy; Mrs Toyin Craig-Adeniran, Private Sector Development-Advisor for Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ); Mrs Korede Eshi-Momoh, the Financial Secretary at Waste Management Society of Nigeria (WAMASON); and Mrs Achenyo Idachaba-Obaro, founder of Mitimeth, all of whom shared goodwill messages highlighting the importance of community-driven environmental solutions.

In his centre presentation address, GIVO CEO Victor Boyle-Komolafe shared insights into GIVO's tech-powered and community-driven approach to recycling. He also announced GIVO's plans to expand their impact through education initiatives - "Green Clubs" in public schools across Lagos in conjunction with the Office of the Special Adviser Climate Change and Circular Economy, and plans to incorporate healthcare perks as a benefit for GIVO recyclers across all the organisation's recycling hubs.

Following the speeches, a ribbon-cutting ceremony officiated by Mr Lekan Balogun was conducted, officially marking the opening of the centre. The event featured an interactive demonstration of GIVO's end-to-end circularity process, where visitors witnessed the complete transformation journey - from waste collection and sorting to the mechanical recycling process. The demonstration showcased how plastic materials are cleaned, shredded, and processed into valuable products and materials. Guests also participated in a waste valorization demonstration and toured the new facility.

AXA Mansard, GIVO's partner in the recycling for insurance initiative, was also present to administer basic medical tests to guests in attendance.

"The launch of our Ikota center represents the next phase in GIVO's mission to build cleaner, healthier communities as well as the economic and health well being of people across Nigeria," said Victor Boyle-Komolafe. "This facility further demonstrates how our technology-driven solutions can address environmental challenges while creating meaningful economic opportunities in communities."

The new Ikota centre follows GIVO's successful model established at their centers in Lagos (Maryland and Ajah), Abuja (Wuse 2), and Liberia (Harbel). It will serve communities within a 5km radius, providing door-to-door collection of recyclables while creating direct local jobs and income opportunities with a focus on women and youth from the surrounding community. Each GIVO center has the capacity to hire 15 people from within the host community, and provides income opportunities for community members by paying an incentive for plastic deposition.

The Ikota facility employs GIVO's signature combination of physical and software technology to track and collect recyclables, using data-driven insights to tailor waste management solutions to specific community needs. Like other GIVO centres, it operates on a zero-carbon model, utilizing solar power for its operations.

This expansion comes as GIVO continues to make significant environmental impact. Since 2022, GIVO's initiatives have achieved remarkable results, diverting around 1,500 metric tons of plastic from landfills and water bodies, preventing over 7,500 metric tons of carbon emissions, creating direct and indirect job opportunities, and distributing financial incentives to community members.

The Ikota centre launch is part of GIVO's broader expansion plans, with additional recycling hubs planned for various locations throughout Nigeria, including Apapa, Lagos, and Port Harcourt, Rivers State later in 2025.

In attendance were representatives from organizations including Nestle, Heirs Holdings, IBILE Oil & Gas Corporation, MitiMeth, Lagos Business School, Uwana, and Clean Hub Nigeria. The Ikota Primary School staff and attendees expressed enthusiastic support for GIVO's work and the new recycling hub, with many highlighting its potential to transform waste management practices in the area.

GIVO is open to international and community partnerships with both individuals and businesses to expand its impact. Organizations or individuals interested in having GIVO begin collecting recyclables from their premises can WhatsApp message +234 916 484 0502, or find their closest GIVO center using this link.

Organisations interested in partnering on impactful sustainability initiatives can reach out via email at adetomiwa.isiaka@givo.africa.

About GIVO

GIVO is a circular economy initiative revolutionizing waste management in Nigeria through technology-driven solutions and community empowerment. Focused on sustainability and job creation, GIVO collaborates with organizations and government agencies to implement community-focused, zero-carbon recycling and upcycling solutions across West Africa.

For more information about GIVO, visit: www.givo.africa

For partnerships and enquiries, contact adetomiwa.isiaka@givo.africa and info@givo.africa