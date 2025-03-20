Eswatini/Cameroon: Eswatini Coach Logarusic Reveals How He Frustrated Cameroon

Eswatini secured their very first point of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Wednesday, 19 March after frustrating Cameroon to a goalless draw at a match played at the Mbombela Stadium in South Africa.

The Southern African nation, who not only held the five-time African champions but were unlucky not to snatch a victory, were under their newly appointed coach, Zdravko Logarusic who revealed the tactics behind the impressive performance of his side.

"Sometimes some ideas work and sometimes they don't work properly. I took pressure of the team. I put pressure on me. What you saw, was them playing in confidence and them knowing what to do in certain situations. They knew we had to cut the space and open and use the space to get them on counter-attack. We marked their full backs and the middle and that was the idea that worked" revealed the coach.

While conceding that the former champions were the better side, the former Zimbabwe national team coach said Eswatini could have went on to secure a historic victory had they were lucky in front of goal.

"We were lucky because they had chances and they are a good side, but we also had some chances that could have secured us the win. The main thing is that there is talent in this country, and we have to work hard to improve it" he added.

Eswatini remain bottom of Group D, while the Indomitable Lions maintain the number one spot.

The two sides will be in World Cup qualifiers action again next week when Eswatini takes on Mauritius on Sunday, 23 March while Cameroon plays host to Libya on Tuesday, 25 March.