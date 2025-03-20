Nigeria: Why Mohbad's Brother, Adura, Was Arrested - Actor Yomi Fabiyi

"Nigerians help me; Yomi Fabiyi and Sam Jojo have taken my son, and I don't know where they are taking him--he told them to take my son away, but my son did nothing to them. They must not harm him--he is sick!"

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi has revealed why Adura, Mohbad's younger brother, was arrested on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES obtained a viral video of Mohbad's mother, Abosede Olumiyi, accusing Mr Fabiyi of orchestrating the abduction of her son at the premises of the Magistrate's Court in Ogba, Lagos.

She alleged that unidentified men believed to be police officers abducted Adura and pleaded with Nigerians for help in securing his release.

She said Mr Fabiyi played a role in the arrest, insisting that Adura was innocent of the allegations the actor made against him.

However, Mr Fabiyi, in a statement sent to this newspaper on Thursday signed by his foundation, 'Break The Silence' Public Relations Officer (PRO) Gloria Ladeji, dismissed the allegations as baseless and defamatory.

He stated that the allegations were an attempt to mislead the public, interfere with police investigations, and obstruct the pursuit of justice.

Mr Fabiyi said: "Adura Aloba, Damola Ayinde Habeeb and Damilare Koleosho were persons of interest in an ongoing homicide investigation and fact-finding by the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG ZONE 2 Police Command) via a petition and evidence from our Human Rights NGO. They were duly invited and served invitation letters on three different occasions, which they refused to honour.

"They were called many times, and the Adura Aloba and Damola Ayinde Habeeb duo remained indifferent to the invitation. Meanwhile, Damilare Ibrahim Koleosho had several banters via WhatsApp chat with the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) about why he would never honour the invitation. His other accomplices are still at large."

Arrest

The actor further revealed that the police apprehended Adura after securing a court-issued arrest warrant.

He emphasised that the arrest followed due legal process.

"The Police from the Zonal Headquarters approached the court, obtained a warrant of arrest and laid ambush outside the court to pick them up on Wednesday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This was professionally carried out without moving anywhere inside the court or its premises. Adura Aloba used the court as a shield for hours. He eventually gave in, and upon arrest, Adura's mother and lawyer, who were with him, were again told the destination and allowed to drive behind the police vehicle."

He urged the public to ignore Mohbad's mother's claims, stating that his legal team would pursue legal action against Mrs Olumiyi in court.

Background

Since Mohbad's passing on 12 September 2023, his family has been entangled in controversies.

Key among them are disputes over the paternity of his son, Liam, ownership of his assets, and the battle over his final resting place.

The former Marlian Music signee died under mysterious circumstances, sparking allegations against his former label boss, Naira Marley, music promoter Sam Larry, childhood friend Prime Boy, and ex-manager.

Authorities arrested the accused on charges of bullying and harassment, but they were later released on bail in November 2023.

On 26 February, the Yaba Magistrate Court dismissed any direct links between them and Mohbad's death.

However, the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) ruled that the auxiliary nurse who treated him, Feyisayo Ogedengbe, and an associate, Ayobami Sadiq, would be prosecuted.

The DPP stated that both individuals would face charges for reckless and negligent acts under Section 251(e) of the Lagos State Criminal Law, 2015.