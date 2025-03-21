Nigeria: Abia Police Chief Disbands Swat, Special Squad, Sets Up Alternative

The Abia police chief warned that misconduct that tarnishes the police's image will not be tolerated.

The Abia State Police Commissioner, Danladi Isa, has disbanded the command's Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit and the Command's Special Squad (CSS).

This is contained in a statement on Thursday by the command's Public Relations Officer, Maureen Chinaka.

In their place, a newly trained, tactical, and professional unit known as the Scorpion Squad has now been established by the police command.

According to Ms Chinaka, the Scorpion Squad will be commanded by Ibe Daniel, with Eze Augustine appointed as the unit's deputy commander.

Ms Chinaka stated that the decision was part of efforts to ensure compliance with the rule of law and to promote a professional police force in Abia.

She explained that the move aims to equip operational arms with the necessary skills to combat crime and criminality across the state effectively.

While addressing the Scorpion Squad, Mr Isa stressed the importance of professionalism, tact, and adherence to all rules of engagement during operations.

He directed that all operations be intelligence-led and that officers strictly follow the command's dress code for easy identification and accountability.

Mr Isa warned that misconduct that tarnishes the police's image will not be tolerated and will attract appropriate disciplinary measures.

He also tasked the Scorpion Squad with taking decisive action against violent crimes and reducing criminal threats across Abia to the barest minimum.

(NAN)